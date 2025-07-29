403
China, South Korea Vow Deepening Ties
(MENAFN) China expressed on Monday its intent to preserve stability in its relationship with South Korea, as reported by a news agency.
During his initial telephone conversation with South Korea’s recently appointed Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi underscored the need for both nations to adhere to principles of “good neighborliness.”
Wang called for China and South Korea to become “genuine strategic cooperative partners,” working jointly to enhance their bilateral relationship.
He highlighted the necessity of stable policy directions, noting China’s unwavering and consistent stance toward South Korea.
He also remarked that, as advocates of multilateral frameworks and open trade systems, both countries should resist "decoupling" and prevent interruptions in global supply networks, aiming to preserve economic steadiness.
Cho, in turn, reaffirmed South Korea’s dedication to fortifying its connection with China, including efforts to promote high-level interactions and deepen strategic cooperation.
He placed particular importance on economic collaboration and trade integration, advocating for progress in free trade negotiations.
Cho also noted Seoul’s aspiration for closer alignment with Beijing to uphold regional tranquility and security.
The two senior officials reached an understanding to work together toward making the forthcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit a "new turning point" in their bilateral ties, according to a news agency.
South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the two countries' shared objective of reinforcing their strategic partnership in a “steady and mature” fashion.
