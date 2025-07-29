Tata Elxsi And KAVIA AI Forge Strategic Partnership, Bringing Genai Powered SDLC Automation To Enterprises

BENGALURU, India, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology services company, today announced a strategic partnership with KAVIA AI, San Francisco based software 3.0 AI-powered platform, redefining software development with enterprise grade AI. Built to handle millions of lines of code and complex backend systems, KAVIA AI automates the entire development lifecycle, from planning and architecture to development, quality assurance, deployment and maintenance.

This collaboration will deploy GenAI-assisted automation across Tata Elxsi's internal platforms and customer-facing programs, aiming to transform software quality and time-to-market. This joint go-to-market will deliver the power of GenAI for Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) to enterprises across transportation, media, communications, and healthcare where engineering reliability is paramount.

By combining Tata Elxsi's deep expertise in domain-led engineering from concept to deployment, with KAVIA AI's cloud-native Workflow Manager Platform, the partnership will enable intelligent automation across every key phase of the SDLC-from requirement planning and architecture design to code creation, testing and deployment.

Nitin Pai, Chief Strategy Officer at Tata Elxsi , said, "GenAI adoption demands more than tools-it requires a trusted partner to pilot, productise and scale development and deployment workflows. Tata Elxsi brings that trust, backed by 25+ years of proprietary expertise in software engineering across complex, regulated industries, and a deep understanding of deploying GenAI with the appropriate industry-specific guardrails. We deliver not just AI automation, but real outcomes that go beyond just efficiency to effectiveness and the 'shift left' paradigm that enterprises need to scale GenAI in mission-critical environments."

Labeeb Ismail, CEO of KAVIA AI , said, "We're excited to partner with Tata Elxsi, a company that brings the scale, credibility and delivery discipline needed to realise real-world AI adoption in large-scale delivery environments . Our platform is built to be enterprise-ready, and Tata Elxsi's proven delivery record ensures this technology delivers real outcomes to customers."

Early deployments are already underway across multiple programs, including SaaS platforms, middleware, embedded systems and device development. These early outcomes validate the potential of GenAI-powered SDLC automation-accelerating software delivery without compromising on quality or compliance.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology leader, driving innovation at the intersection of design, digital, and engineering. With 35+ years of experience across industries, the company delivers end-to-end solutions for automotive, media, healthcare, and communications-from embedded systems to cloud-native platforms.

Recognised for its pioneering work in AI and GenAI-driven engineering, Tata Elxsi enables enterprises to reimagine the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)-accelerating architecture, development, quality assurance, and deployment through AI-first approaches.

Tata Elxsi combines domain-led consulting, full-stack development, and system integration with a portfolio of award-winning Gen AI/ AI platforms, including:



TEDAX – AI-powered data intelligence platform

IRIS – Industrial AI platform for predictive maintenance, asset monitoring, and anomaly detection

TETHER – A connected vehicle platform enabling software-defined automotive services

NEURON – A scalable AI/ML platform for content personalisation, monetisation, metadata enrichment TECare – AI-enabled digital therapeutics platform for personalised care and remote patient engagement

By combining AI-first thinking with full-stack product engineering, Tata Elxsi enables organisations to move from GenAI experimentation to scaled deployment-securely, efficiently, and with confidence.

For more information, visit .

About KAVIA AI

KAVIA AI is a software 3.0 AI-powered platform that automates the entire software development lifecycle. Whether you're building a simple web app or managing complex backend enterprise integrations, KAVIA AI streamlines everything, from planning and architecture to code generation, quality assurance and maintenance – cloud-native and all in one place. For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Logo:

