Everrati Unveils Limited Edition Brand Book: 'Redefining Icons: The Everrati Story'
Featuring some of Everrati's most iconic projects - including the redefined Porsche 911, electrified Land Rover Series IIA, GT40, and Mercedes-Benz SL 'Pagoda' - the book offers an intimate look at the craftsmanship, vision, and values behind each transformation.
Beyond vehicles, Redefining Icons also shines a light on Everrati's global network of expert partners, from world-class restoration specialists and luxury materials suppliers to design and technology collaborators, highlighting the importance of aligned values in shaping the brand's story.
“Redefining Icons is a celebration of everything Everrati stands for: timeless design, innovation, sustainability, and passion,” said Justin Lunny, Founder and CEO of Everrati.“It not only documents the icons we've redefined but shares the story behind how we built the brand, the people who've helped shape it, and the ethos that drives us forward.”
Key Features of the Book:
A Collector's Masterpiece: Limited-edition hardcover bound in carbon-offset vegan leather, designed as a statement piece for homes, studios, and collectors' spaces.
Inside the World of Everrati: Features exclusive photography, behind-the-scenes stories, and commentary from the Everrati team, revealing how each build is conceived, engineered, and brought to life - from design concept to electric reality.
Sustainable by Design: Printed in the UK on recycled, responsibly sourced paper-aligning with Everrati's commitment to sustainable luxury.
Beyond Automotive: Crafted for those who appreciate design, innovation, and meaningful storytelling-whether or not they call themselves car enthusiasts.
With its refined aesthetic and intentional craftsmanship, Redefining Icons: The Everrati Story is a bold tribute to the past, present, and future of iconic motoring. The book invites readers to step into a world where automotive heritage meets forward-thinking design. An artfully crafted collector's piece celebrating the soul of automotive innovation, luxury design, and sustainable craftsmanship. The book is available in limited quantities and ships worldwide.
To order or learn more, visit: product/the-everrati-coffee
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment