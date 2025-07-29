Colle AI Introduces Lightweight Tools To Simplify Creator-Centric Publishing

Empowering creators with AI-driven tools for seamless NFT creation and management.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Colle AI , the multichain AI-NFT platform known for powering intuitive asset creation and deployment, has rolled out a new suite of lightweight publishing tools designed specifically for creators. These enhancements streamline the end-to-end process of NFT publication, reducing friction for users deploying on multiple blockchains.The new tools prioritize simplicity and efficiency-providing an optimized framework for artists, developers, and creators to publish their digital assets without needing to navigate complex coding or infrastructure requirements. Whether launching from a single-chain environment or distributing across Ethereum, Solana, or BNB Chain, users can now publish with fewer steps and greater control over presentation and performance.These publishing features are integrated directly into Colle AI's multichain interface, enabling direct-to-chain minting, metadata customization, and visual previews before launch. The result is faster time-to-market, lower publishing costs, and broader accessibility for creators at every level of technical experience. This initiative further reinforces Colle AI's commitment to placing creators at the core of its innovation strategy.By simplifying the asset publishing process and maintaining full multichain flexibility, Colle AI continues to lead in user-centric AI tooling for the NFT space. Future updates will expand this capability with more modular design controls and embedded distribution analytics to further enhance the creator experience.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

