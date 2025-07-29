403
SRMG Appoints Nedaa Al Mubarak as CEO of SRMG Media Solutions
(MENAFN- SRMG) Riyadh, [17 July 2025] - SRMG, the region’s leading integrated media group, has announced the appointment of Nedaa Al Mubarak as Chief Executive Officer of SRMG Media Solutions (SMS), its performance-driven commercial arm.
Ned’a’s appointment marks a significant step in ’RMG’s continued transformation and growth strategy, as it expands its focus on outcome-based solutions for partners across the Middle East. In her new role, she will le’d SMS’s efforts to deliver strategic offerings powered by premium content, advanced adtech, and unmatched access to regional audiences.
Leveraging proprietary first-party data and a growing roster of strategic partnerships, SMS serves as the exclusive commercial representative for over 30 SRMG brands, including Asharq News, Arab News, Hia, Sayidaty, Billboard Arabia, Manga Arabia, and Thmanyah, which recently secured exclusive rights to distribute Saudi Pro League content across the region through 2031. These partnerships give advertisers seamless access to over 210 million users worldwide across digital, TV, print, audio, and OOH platforms. Whether targeting finance, tech, sports, or culture, SMS delivers tailored media solutions powered by vertical expertise, proprietary insights, and agile content delivery.
“With SRMG Media Solutions, ’e’ve built a future-ready platform that meets the re’ion’s evolving media and advertising needs with precision, creativity, and ”cale,” said Jomana Alrashid, CEO of SRMG. “Nedaa brings the vision, experience, and ambition to accelerate this next chapter. Her deep understanding of both the public and private sectors, coupled with her performance-first mindset, makes her the right leader to unlock new value for our clients and our business.
Nedaa Al Mubarak is a forward-looking media executive with a track record of delivering growth and transformation. In her role as Managing Director of SRMG Think, she has helped redefine’the group’s strategic consulting business, tripling its service lines and more than doubling revenue. With a background spanning investment, tourism, and economic policy, she has led initiatives that contributed to the development and advancement of multiple sectors.
At SMS, she will oversee a powerful media solutions platform that spans planning, activation, and optimization - enabling brands to connect with purpose, perform with precision, and scale with impact. Powered by data, insight, and creative execution, SMS delivers smarter, outcome-first campaigns across the full SRMG ecosystem. From high-reach media to curated, vertical-specific solutions, every placement is engineered to convert and built to move the needle.
“The media industry is at a crossroads - and SMS is uniquely positioned to lead the way forward. “Our mission is clear: deliver real outcomes for our partners by combining data, creativity, and technology.&’bsp;I’m proud to take on this role at such a pivotal time, and excited to work with our clients to shape the next era of”growth.”
SMS is the trusted partner for ambitious businesses looking to drive performance across the Middle East. Its integrated approach fuses audience insight, exclusive content, and digital innovation into measurable results that move the needle.
