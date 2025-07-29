403
High Performance Computing Market Accelerates at 9.9% CAGR as Cloud Solutions and AI Fuel Global Expansion
(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the global high-performance computing (HPC) market was valued at USD 52.36 billion in 2024, and it is projected to grow to USD 110.44 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 9.90% during 2025–2032.
This impressive growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of HPC technologies by research institutions, government bodies, and healthcare and life sciences organizations. Key drivers include the rise of cloud-based HPC solutions, the urgent need for high-speed, accurate data processing, and robust government support through strategic initiatives.
Governments and defense agencies are integrating advanced HPC systems to enhance computing efficiency and achieve national digitization goals. These solutions are enabling faster and more reliable data handling, crucial in mission-critical scenarios. As countries increasingly rely on digital infrastructure for economic growth, HPC adoption is becoming a national imperative.
Key Insights
• Cloud-based HPC solutions are a prominent trend, with the HPC-as-a-service model offering cost-effectiveness and scalability. By utilizing third-party data centers, users—especially SMEs—benefit from reduced capital expenditure while accessing powerful computing infrastructure on a pay-per-use basis.
• The need to solve complex, data-heavy problems is a core market driver. With the explosion of data from devices, automation, and AI tools, traditional computing struggles to manage real-time analysis. HPC enables rapid processing of massive unstructured datasets, vital during crises such as pandemics or geopolitical disruptions.
• On-premises deployment accounted for ~55% of market revenue in 2024, driven by security concerns and regulatory mandates. For instance, India’s data protection laws require sensitive data to be processed domestically, promoting local HPC installations.
• Cloud deployment is the fastest-growing category, due to its flexibility, affordability, and accessibility. Cloud HPC reduces IT overheads, supports remote data access, and integrates easily with legacy systems—making it ideal for agile organizations.
• Servers contributed the highest revenue among components in 2024, due to the global expansion of data centers. However, software is projected to grow at the fastest rate (CAGR of 10.96%) as evolving tasks in AI, machine learning, and big data demand more advanced computing platforms.
• Large enterprises held about 60% of the market in 2024, reflecting their superior financial and technical resources. Conversely, SMEs are expected to grow faster, leveraging cloud-based HPC to overcome budget and infrastructure constraints and enhance productivity.
• In terms of verticals, BFSI was the leading contributor in 2024, driven by the sector’s dependence on real-time data processing for services like trading, fraud detection, and risk assessment. Healthcare and life sciences is the fastest-growing segment (~11% CAGR), with applications in genomic research, personalized medicine, and advanced imaging.
• North America led the market with a 35% revenue share, thanks to its mature IT infrastructure and continuous tech innovation. APAC is the fastest-growing region (~10% CAGR), supported by government investments, R&D initiatives, and a burgeoning base of supercomputer development in China, India, and South Korea.
• The competitive landscape is fragmented, with companies offering a mix of hardware, software, and specialized services. Major players include Atos SE, IBM Corporation, NVIDIA, Intel, Dell Technologies, and HP Development Company, among others.
• Recent strategic developments include partnerships for quantum computing (Atos SE & IQM), launches of AI-optimized HPC devices (HP Inc.), and accelerator deployments for OCI Compute (AMD & Oracle). These initiatives are pushing the boundaries of performance and innovation in the HPC market.
