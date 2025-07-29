403
VinFast: A Breakthrough Journey from Vietnam to the World
(MENAFN- AMC) Dubai UAE: VinFast, Vietnam’s best-selling electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, is accelerating toward its vision of becoming one of the world’s leading EV brands. With a robust smart electric vehicle ecosystem and an unwavering commitment to sustainability, VinFast is redefining mobility while showcasing the strength, ambition, and innovation of Vietnam’s emerging global enterprises.
Founded with a mission to drive the transition to green transportation, VinFast has established a presence across key international markets including the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. This strategic expansion reflects the company’s determination to deliver sustainable mobility solutions to a global audience through premium electric vehicles that combine advanced technology, sophisticated design, and accessible pricing.
VinFast’s global footprint continues to grow at an impressive pace. After establishing a presence in key Western markets such as the United States and Europe, the company is now focusing on expanding in Asia, which is rapidly embracing electric mobility. The Middle East represents another new frontier, where national sustainability agendas are creating momentum for electric transportation and green investment.
Central to VinFast’s strategy is its comprehensive EV ecosystem, encompassing vehicle production, charging infrastructure, aftersales network, and reliable services. This holistic approach not only delivers seamless experiences for drivers but also supports global efforts to reduce emissions and advance sustainable development.
In fact, VinFast’s journey from Vietnam to the world is more than an industrial success story - it is a symbol of the rising competitiveness of Vietnamese brands on the global stage and part of a new generation of Asian enterprises pioneering innovation, sustainability, and positive change.
As the world embraces the shift toward electrification, VinFast stands out for its bold vision, rapid execution, and dedication to making smart electric mobility accessible for all. With a strong foundation and an expanding international network, the brand is poised to play a transformative role in the future of transportation.
