403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwaiti, Jordanian Fms Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, July 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya met with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al-Safadi, on the sidelines of the High-level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the Two-State Solution, held at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
During the meeting, which took place on Monday, the two ministers reviewed bilateral relations between Kuwait and Jordan and discussed ways to enhance cooperation across various fields.
The talks also addressed on several issues of mutual interest, with an exchange of views on the latest regional and international developments, particularly efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful settlement and promoting security and stability in the Middle East. (end)
ast
During the meeting, which took place on Monday, the two ministers reviewed bilateral relations between Kuwait and Jordan and discussed ways to enhance cooperation across various fields.
The talks also addressed on several issues of mutual interest, with an exchange of views on the latest regional and international developments, particularly efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful settlement and promoting security and stability in the Middle East. (end)
ast
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment