Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwaiti, Jordanian Fms Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments

Kuwaiti, Jordanian Fms Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments


2025-07-29 02:04:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, July 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya met with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al-Safadi, on the sidelines of the High-level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the Two-State Solution, held at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
During the meeting, which took place on Monday, the two ministers reviewed bilateral relations between Kuwait and Jordan and discussed ways to enhance cooperation across various fields.
The talks also addressed on several issues of mutual interest, with an exchange of views on the latest regional and international developments, particularly efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful settlement and promoting security and stability in the Middle East. (end)
ast


MENAFN29072025000071011013ID1109854748

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search