Predictino Launches Public PREDINO Presale To Bring AI Forecasting To Crypto Traders
London, UK , July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictino , an AI-powered trading intelligence platform, has officially launched the public presale of its token, PREDINO.belonging to the crypto predictive analytics niche. The team is inviting early supporters to participate in this new project belonging to the crypto predictive analytics niche.
The launch is an important milestone in Predictino's roadmap. The team behind Predictino is working to bring institutional-grade forecasting tools to retail traders. The idea is to combine real-time AI signals with a transparent blockchain infrastructure to support crypto (and other markets) traders.
AI Forecasting Meets DeFi Utility
Predictino combines various technological pillars, such as:
- Machine learning Real-time market scanning Advanced predictive modeling
The idea is to deliver signal-based insights even beyond crypto for those traders interested in Forex and equities. This team of developers tested internally the AI engine of the project in a process that lasted several months.
In all of this, the project's native token, PREDINO, has a clear scope. Every token holder will have access to a long list of features:
- Real-time signal streams Predictive dashboards Historical model performance metrics
The token also gives holders access to staking, governance participation, and the next updates in the platform.
Transparency and Long-Term Utility
Unlike many speculative token launches, Predictino emphasizes transparency and functionality. The project is built around a clear utility model, with no hidden mechanics or untested promises. The AI engine will grow alongside the community, with modular updates and data feedback loops improving accuracy over time.
The PREDINO token presale allocation includes:
- 34% for public participants 18% to support development and infrastructure 15% dedicated to staking and access rewards Remaining allocations cover liquidity, team vesting, partnerships, and ecosystem growth.
Built in Dubai, Designed for Global Markets
Headquartered in Dubai, a global hub for Web3 innovation, Predictino reflects the region's commitment to crypto transparency and regulatory clarity. As part of its global expansion plan, the platform will soon support additional markets beyond crypto, including forex and equities.
The next development phase includes the release of the Predictino AI dashboard. Besides, automated trading features and DAO voting via PREDINO tokens will also become available.
About Predictino
Predictino is a decentralized AI forecasting platform with new features for its users. The project puts together real-time trading signals in multiple markets (crypto and beyond). PREDINO is the platform's native utility token, which is now available through its presale. From staking to governance to exclusive features, this team attached several perks to owning the token.
The project's official website and social media pages below will help anyone keep in touch with this team.
X (Twitter) | Telegram
