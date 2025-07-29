Bluegrace Energy Bolivia Acquires 50% Of Nexus Global One Technologies To Expand Fintech And Climate Solutions Globally

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia & Nexus Global One Technologies

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold move to accelerate the global transition to sustainable finance and climate technology, Bluegrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) has acquired a 50% ownership stake in Nexus Global One Technologies LLC, a FinCEN-registered U.S. company headquartered in Florida. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in the evolving partnership between the two entities and reaffirms their shared mission of aligning advanced financial technologies with impactful climate action.As part of this agreement, BGEB CEO Julio Montenegro has been appointed as International Director of Nexus Global One Group. Montenegro's new role brings focused leadership to the integration of blockchain, FinTech, and sustainability, leveraging Nexus's infrastructure to scale the impact of SDG-aligned projects across five continents.**Uniting Technology and Climate Leadership**Nexus Global One Technologies ( ) brings over a century of combined FinTech expertise, delivering turnkey EFT, payment, and mobile banking solutions with a strong presence across Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean. Through its NeXchange platform, Nexus enables crypto-to-fiat transactions, bridging decentralized finance with global financial inclusion.The acquisition by BGEB adds a powerful sustainability layer to Nexus's offering. Leveraging BGEB's flagship BlueGrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT), this partnership enables tokenized, ISIN-backed carbon credits, transparently tracked on blockchain. This innovation brings clarity, auditability, and global access to the voluntary carbon markets-key tools to combat climate change and protect biodiversity.**Advancing the SDGs Through FinTech**By aligning technological capabilities with climate and social imperatives, this partnership delivers on multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):.Goal 13 – Climate Action: By tokenizing and protecting every ton of CO2 captured through Amazonian forest conservation..Goal 15 – Life on Land: Promoting sustainable land management and biodiversity in protected areas..Goal 9 – Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure: Deploying modular, blockchain-powered platforms that reduce costs and enable access for underserved regions..Goal 1 – No Poverty & Goal 8 – Decent Work: Empowering local communities with new economic tools via carbon credit monetization and decentralized financial access.**A Greener, More Inclusive Financial Future**With this strengthened alliance, BGEB and Nexus are building the digital infrastructure for a regenerative economy-one where natural capital is properly valued and protected, and financial inclusion reaches the most remote communities.The partnership also supports the BGCarbon Bank Initiative, which integrates smart contracts and APIs for seamless issuance, trading, and settlement of carbon credits-providing institutional-grade credibility and scalability to an emerging green economy.- - - - - - - - - -BlueGrace Energy BoliviaA global consortium of energy, environmental, business, and climate governance experts is committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero future in response to climate change challenges. Our team specializes in clean and renewable energy, boasting decades of experience in pioneering 21st-century energy transition projects. Grounded in professional expertise and unwavering integrity, we aim to create genuine value for business and society. Learn more at🌍 For corporate inquiries related to investment or strategic alliances:JULIO JOSE MONTENEGRO...+1 (305) 9728173 (Miami - EE.)NELSON PINEDA MARTINEZ...+591 714-72257 (Bolivia)- - - - - - - - - -About Nexus Global One Technologies LLCNexus Global One is a U.S.-based FinTech pioneer offering end-to-end financial services including transaction processing, mobile wallets, and blockchain-based platforms. Its NeXchange crypto exchange connects global users with fiat and digital asset solutions, enabling scalable, secure, and inclusive financial operations.- - - - - - - - - -DisclaimerThis announcement is solely for informational use and should not be viewed as financial, legal, or investment guidance. It includes projections and statements that aren't based on past events. Any statement in this release that isn't a historical fact is a projection. Readers should be aware that the basis for these projections might be incorrect and are advised not to rely solely on them. Any projections in this announcement come with a warning. They are current as of the release date, and the Company will update them if mandated by securities regulations.- - - - - - - - - -📧 For all media inquiries, please contact:

