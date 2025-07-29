Procter & Gamble Names Indian-Origin Shailesh Jejurikar As CEO

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) US consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (P&G) announced on Tuesday that Shailesh Jejurikar will become the company's next President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on January 1, 2026.

Jejurikar, 58, of Indian origin, is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer (COO).

“P&G people, our brands, and our capabilities in innovation and operational excellence fuel my confidence for a future of sustained growth and value creation,” Jejurikar said after the announcement.

The Board also nominated Jejurikar to stand for election as a Director at the annual shareholder meeting in October 2025, a statement from the company said. The current CEO Jon Moeller will become P&G's Executive Chairman from January 2026 to lead the Board of Directors and provide advice and counsel to the CEO.

Joe Jimenez, Lead Director of P&G's Board, said,“Shailesh has been an integral part of P&G's leadership team with substantial contributions across multiple businesses and in both developed and developing regions, notably in fabric care and home care and most recently in P&G's enterprise markets."

"He has consistently delivered strong results in the businesses and markets he has led. Shailesh is an outstanding leader, and the company will benefit from his ongoing leadership to build on the strong foundation he has helped create,” he added.

Jejurikar joined P&G in 1989 and has been a member of P&G's global leadership team since 2014, holding various senior leadership roles in categories, sectors and regions, and helped build several of P&G's core businesses including global fabric care and home care in regions including North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

He has also helped lead the development of the company's renewed strategies and operational results in the supply chain, information technology, and global business services.

The P&G shares fell 0.75 per cent in the last trading session and the stock had fallen 6.06 per cent in one year.

-IANS

aaron/na