Apex Digital 3.0 Launch: Bridging Traditional And On-Blockchain Finance Globally

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- .The launch of Apex Digital 3.0 delivers a digitally enabled single source solution across the whole value chain from asset and fund creation to distribution..With the use of its existing technology infrastructure, and its global footprint on over 50 jurisdictions, Apex Group will act as the industry lynchpin with Apex Digital 3.0, bringing together industry stakeholders from across the private markets ecosystem to enable a wider group of investors to access these asset classes..This development will provide the infrastructural rails for the investment ecosystem needs of today and the future.Apex Group Ltd. (“the Group”), the leading global financial services provider, today announces the launch of Apex Digital 3.0, a globally digital infrastructure that will empower the financial ecosystem for the next era of fund distribution.Building on Apex Group's existing technology infrastructure, Apex Digital 3.0 enables clients to transition into digital and on-blockchain finance by unlocking access, enhancing liquidity and driving asset growth and higher returns.As an established global asset servicer, operating across 52 countries and servicing over $3.5 trillion in assets, Apex Group will focus on future proofing clients for the evolving digital asset landscape while ensuring compliance with the rapidly changing regulatory landscape.Apex Digital 3.0 will reshape asset servicing as we know it by enabling the transition from traditional to on-blockchain finance through a scalable, compliance-first, programmable infrastructure. In doing so, Apex Group can offer a compliant single-source, end-to-end solution for digitising assets across the complete investment lifecycle, with fully integrated blockchain capabilities.Apex Group is laying down the infrastructure rails for the investment ecosystem of the future, bringing together issuers, investors, aggregators and distributors. Its global relationships across the industry uniquely position the Group in connecting these stakeholders while creating a seamless client experience.Apex Group can represent traditional assets in digital form or create natively tokenised assets, enabling broader accessibility, fractionalisation and the democratisation of investment opportunities. This evolution enables asset managers to unlock new distribution channels, streamline operations and participate in the next era of programmable finance.The announcement is supported by recent acquisitions, such as tokenisation solutions provider Tokeny, as well three central new hires to the team: Daniel Coheur as Global Head of Digital Assets, Luc Falempin as Head of Product & Architecture for Apex Digital and Angie Walker as Head of Commercialisation for Apex Digital, three industry pioneers who have been at the forefront of the digital assets evolution since it began, and will be responsible for spearheading Apex Digital 3.0.The Group is also extending its established stablecoin services to offer a wide range of capabilities to stablecoin issuers on a modular basis, from manufacturing or minting, issuance and distribution to ongoing proof of reserve. This same capability and operating model will also be used to extend Apex Group's service offering to the issuers of tokenised money market funds. Bringing an operating model that can service these instruments 24/7 will be a key product enabler for stablecoin issuers as they drive for institutional adoption.Peter Hughes, Founder & CEO of Apex Group, added:“Apex Digital 3.0 is a true milestone for our business, and the extensive financial ecosystem we serve today. Bringing forward investment management products in a format that will enable a new group of investors to have access to them will provide investors with a more diversified portfolio and better risk adjusted returns as well as more retirement security. We aim to enable institutional adoption of digital assets by ensuring that regulatory and compliance requirements are met across the globe and giving confidence to all investors that these new investment products bear a similar risk profile to traditional asset classes when structured institutionally.-ends-Notes to editorsAbout Apex GroupApex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. 