Imex Cargo's Project Manager Deeti Tarsaria Recognized In Peer-Reviewed Journal For AI Research In Digital Health

“Deeti Tarsaria of ImEx Cargo recognized in PLOS Digital Health for AI research.”

"PLOS Digital Health article co-authored by Deeti Tarsaria.”

Official logo of ImEx Cargo, a woman-owned global logistics company

"ImEx Cargo Celebrates Project Manager Whose Research Bridges Logistics and AI-Driven Digital Health Solutions"

- Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx CargoPEABODY, MA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ImEx Cargo proudly announces that Deeti Tarsaria, Project Manager and rising star in logistics innovation, has been recognized for her contribution to cutting-edge research published in the prestigious journal PLOS Digital Health. The peer-reviewed article, titled“Analysis of ChatGPT-generated responses to dentistry FAQs,” explores the role of AI in healthcare communication and reflects the caliber of multidisciplinary thinking Deeti brings to the ImEx Cargo team.As the logistics industry undergoes rapid digital transformation, Deeti's recognition underscores ImEx Cargo's commitment to blending technology, data, and human-centered design across global supply chain operations. She plays a key leadership role in the ongoing development of Plug-In Freight OpsTM, the company's proprietary platform that centralizes quoting, booking, tracking, and reporting for airline cargo partners, freight forwarders, and government contractors.“Deeti's recognition in PLOS Digital Health is a shining example of what happens when intelligence meets purpose,” said Michelle DeFronzo, CEO of ImEx Cargo.“Her vision, curiosity, and commitment to innovation inspire us all to think bigger and lead boldly-across every area of logistics, health, and technology.”Deeti's contribution to the PLOS research paper highlights the importance of ethical AI, cross-sector collaboration, and emerging technologies in real-world applications. Her efforts reflect a growing trend of logistics professionals working at the intersection of digital health, automation, and global commerce.This milestone adds to ImEx Cargo's reputation as a forward-thinking, woman-owned logistics leader and underscores the depth of talent driving its next-generation platforms like ImEx Cargo Academy and Plug-In Freight OpsTM.Founded in 2000 and based in Peabody, MA, ImEx Cargo is a certified WBE, WOSB, DBE, and ACDBE global logistics company providing cargo sales and transportation solutions. As an Airline General Sales & Service Agent (GSSA) and government contractor, ImEx specializes in airfreight, ocean freight, domestic trucking, and logistics consulting. Its innovations include the Plug-In Freight OpsTM portal and ImEx Cargo Academy for training the next generation of supply chain professionals.

Michelle DeFronzo

ImEx Cargo

+1 617-515-1215

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

How ImEx Cargo Is Redefining Freight with Innovation, Leadership, and Service

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.