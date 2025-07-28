SIKA ACHIEVES GLOBAL GROWTH OF 1.6% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES AND EXPANDS ITS PROFIT MARGIN
|in CHF million
|1/1/2024 – 6/30/2024
|1/1/2025 – 6/30/2025
|Change in %
|Net sales
|5,834.8
|5,676.4
|-2.7
|Gross result
|3,217.6
|3,129.1
|-2.8
|Operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA)
|1,092.9
|1,070.4
|-2.1
|Operating profit (EBIT)
|822.2
|798.1
|-2.9
|Profit after taxes
|577.1
|554.4
|-3.9
|Basic earnings per share (in CHF)
|3.59
|3.45
|-3.9
|Diluted earnings per share (in CHF)
|3.59
|3.45
|-3.9
|Operating free cash flow
|401.3
|181.9
|-54.7
|Balance sheet total1
|15,977.2
|15,393.3
|Shareholders' equity1
|7,046.8
|6,186.1
|Equity ratio in %1,2
|44.1
|40.2
| Return on capital employed (ROCE)
in %3
|13.4
|13.5
|1 As of December 31, 2024 / June 30, 2025.
|2 Shareholders' equity divided by balance sheet total.
| 3 Capital employed = current assets, PPE, intangible assets less cash and cash equivalents, current securities, current liabilities (excluding bank loans and bonds).
NET SALES BY REGION
|in CHF million
|1/1/2024 – 6/30/2024
|1/1/2025 – 6/30/2025
| Change compared to previous year
(+/- in %)
| In Swiss francs
|In local currencies
| Currency
impact
| Acquisition
effect
|By region
|EMEA
|2,565.3
|2,527.7
|-1.5
|1.9
|-3.4
|0.5
|Americas
|2,045.1
|1,984.4
|-3.0
|3.5
|-6.5
|2.2
|Asia/Pacific
|1,224.4
|1,164.3
|-4.9
|-1.7
|-3.2
|0.4
|
Net sales
|5,834.8
|5,676.4
|-2.7
|1.6
|-4.3
|1.0
|Products for construction industry
|4,949.6
|4,821.7
|-2.6
|1.9
|
-4.5
|
1.2
|Products for industrial manufacturing
|885.2
|854.7
|-3.4
|0.3
|
-3.7
|
0.0
|Webcast on July 29, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. (CEST)
|A webcast will be held today in connection with the publication of the half-year results.
|Click this link to join the webcast with Thomas Hasler (CEO), Adrian Widmer (CFO), Dominik Slappnig (Head Corporate Communications & IR), and Christine Kukan (Head Investor Relations).
|A recording of the webcast will be made available on the Sika website in the“Investors” area.
|FINANCIAL CALENDAR
|Result first nine months 2025
|Friday, October 24, 2025
|Net sales 2025
|Tuesday, January 13, 2026
| Media conference / analyst presentation
on full-year results 2025
|Friday, February 20, 2026
|58th Annual General Meeting
|Tuesday, March 24, 2026
|Net sales first quarter 2026
|Tuesday, April 14, 2026
|Half-year report 2026
|Tuesday, July 28, 2026
SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industrial manufacturing. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation sector toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
...
The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment