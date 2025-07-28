Canadian Government Needs To Stand Up For Lumber Workers, Says United Steelworkers Union

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURNABY, British Columbia, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) District 3 and the USW Wood Council are calling on the federal government to take urgent action in response to the latest escalation in the softwood lumber trade dispute.

Following the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to increase anti-dumping duties on Canadian softwood lumber exports to 20.56%, the USW is demanding immediate support for forestry workers and communities across the country.

“This latest increase, along with other threatened tariffs, is yet another blow to workers, communities and the long-term sustainability of our industry,” said Scott Lunny, USW Western Canada Director.“We represent thousands of loggers and mill workers across British Columbia and Western Canada and our members, and their families, are at risk – governments need to act now.”

The combined total of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Canadian lumber now exceeds 35%. This threat of further tariffs comes after President Donald Trump announced a potential Section 232“national security” investigation.

“It's a constant attack on our industry and our workforce from the U.S. administration. Our prime minister stood up for the steel sector and says softwood lumber is a priority in trade talks, but what forest workers need now is action, not just words. They need to know Canada has their backs,” said Lunny.

In addition to calling for a deal on softwood lumber to be a priority for Canada in trade talks with the U.S., the USW is calling for a comprehensive support package for forest workers, including wage subsidies, loan guarantees for affected businesses and other targeted resources to support provinces, regional and local communities to sustain critical infrastructure and services through this unprecedented uncertainty.

The USW warns that the increased tariffs and potential Section 232 tariff implementation, in addition to duties, will cost American consumers and Canadian jobs.

“These duties are unfair and will only drive up housing costs for U.S. consumers, while putting thousands of Canadian jobs at risk,” said Jeff Bromley, USW Wood Council Chair.“The American market needs Canadian lumber. The U.S. cannot meet its domestic demand, no matter what President Trump says.”

The union also pushed back against claims made by the U.S. Softwood Lumber Coalition.

“Canadian producers operate under different conditions. Our harvesting costs are higher, our wages and benefits are better and our lumber is top-quality. This isn't unfair trade. It's a better product from a better system,” said Bromley.

USW emphasized that securing a lasting resolution to the softwood lumber dispute must remain a top priority in Canada-U.S. trade negotiations and in the meantime, governments must step in to stabilize the sector.

About the United Steelworkers

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union's strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

