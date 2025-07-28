Pioneer AI Foundry Grants Options Pursuant To Director And Consultant Agreements

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) -, a next-generation agentic AI venture builder at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance, announces that it has granted stock options to directors and consultants in accordance with its equity compensation plan.

The Company has issued a total of 750,000 incentive stock options in the ordinary course of business to directors and consultants in connection with contractual obligations and engagement milestones. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.11 per share. The options vest in equal quarterly installments over two years and will expire three years from the date of grant. The issuance forms part of the Company's ongoing equity-based compensation strategy.

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe Canada: JPEG) is a publicly listed venture builder advancing agentic AI at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance. Through its subsidiary Kora AI Pte Ltd , Pioneer has developed KORA, an AI-driven product focused on DeFi that is currently in private beta testing. The Company also maintains strategic minority equity interests in ventures driving innovation in AI and Bitcoin treasury strategies. These include Cykel AI Plc, Sundae Bar Plc, Supernova Digital Assets Plc. and Satsuma Technology Plc,

