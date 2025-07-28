MENAFN - GetNews)



PHOENIX, AZ - July 28, 2025 - In what can only be described as a landmark moment for emotional AI, ADMANITY® has officially surpassed 138,000 companies on Crunchbase - all within July 2025. ADMANITY's meteoric rise in the rankings has made it one of the most talked-about players in the next frontier of emotional A I , algorithmic marketing and AI-driven persuasion.

At the center of the company's momentum is a powerful suite of proprietary tools: the YES! TEST ®, the original ADMANITY ® Protocol , and the emotional intelligence layer referred to internally as PRIMAL AI . Each is underpinned by a core invention - a battle-tested Emotional Algorithm that thousands of companies of all types have used to reveal how and why humans say“YES!” to offers, ads, and copywriting.

“This isn't just another startup climbing the charts,” said Brian Gregory , founder and CEO of ADMANITY®.“After nearly a decade of hard work, this is the arrival of an entirely different model for AI - one that understands emotion first, and data second,” said Brian Gregory.

ADMANITY® Crunchbase Stats – July 2025



138,000+ companies passed in rank

Avg. 5,100+ positions gained daily Heat Score: 92 , placing ADMANITY® in the top 1% globally

“You don't pass 138,000 companies on Crunchbase in a month by accident,” said Brian Gregory.“It's what happens when Emotional AI finally gets recognized as the missing piece in AI marketing - and ADMANITY® owns the code.”

These results were achieved organically, without VC funding, ad campaigns, an enterprise sales force or any sale of its IP - a rarity in today's crowded AI market. Instead, ADMANITY's traction is from syndication of its message, its track record with thousands of business YES! TESTs, and inbound attention from the M&A and AI firms now watching emotional intelligence emerge as the next-generation edge in AI.

“ADMANITY® includes one of the first emotional intelligence layers ever designed for machines. It will let AI understand why people say yes - not just what they say,” said Brian Gregory.“AI will never grow to its fullest potential until it understands primal human emotion better. It's empathy at scale, and we began building it years before ChatGPT was publicly available,” Brian Gregory emphasized.

While most artificial intelligence platforms focus on facts, productivity, or logic-based reasoning, ADMANITY®'s technology targets the emotional half of the equation - the subconscious, primal mind that makes 95% of real human decisions . For brands, this means smarter marketing. For AI companies, it means a rare chance to integrate ADMANITY's emotional logic and subconscious frameworks - including those applied in PRIMAL AI - into large language models, CRM systems, or online retail sales automation.

“Our Emotional Algorithm is based on primal human emotions. It doesn't guess - it knows,” said Brian Gregory.“It's the only tested system that can tell an AI how to ethically persuade like a human, without ever needing to manipulate.”

Over 2,000 pages of proprietary primal emotional branding formulas and strategies accompany ADMANITY's IP. And with recent USPTO trademark approval of YES! TEST® , ADMANITY's defensible moat continues to grow deeper and wider.

“The next evolution of AI won't come from knowing more information - it'll come from knowing why people care,” said Brian Gregory, creator of the YES! TEST® and The ADMANITY® Protocol.“AI has mastered logic - now it needs to master emotion. That's where ADMANITY® comes in. We didn't just build an algorithm - we mapped the subconscious buying decision process,” Brian Gregory added.

