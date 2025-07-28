Renew USA Rebrands As Renew Solar Services

MENAFN - GetNews) Renew USA and Solar Repair Company have merged to form Renew Solar Services, uniting under a new name with a focus on long-term support. The rebrand strengthens their commitment to reliable solar repair, maintenance, and installation across Long Island.







In a strategic move that unites two respected solar service providers, Renew USA and Solar Repair Company have merged and officially rebranded under the new name Renew Solar Services .

Combining years of expertise in solar diagnostics, repair, and installation, Renew Solar Services offers a streamlined, full-service experience tailored to homeowners across Long Island. The rebrand reflects a sharpened focus on long-term solar support – not just new installs, but dependable repair and maintenance when it matters most.

With over 1,500 solar installations and 2,200+ successful repair projects, Renew Solar Services is anything but a newcomer. This new chapter brings together trusted professionals, expanded services, and a mission to make solar ownership easier, longer-lasting, and stress-free.







“We're still the same team our customers know and trust – just with a name that reflects what we truly offer today,” said Ian Weygand, Founder and CEO of Renew Solar Services.“This rebrand isn't just cosmetic. It's about delivering better service, clearer communication, and a complete solar solution under one roof.”

As solar adoption grows throughout Long Island, many homeowners are left stranded when systems underperform, warranties lapse, or original installers disappear. Renew Solar Services steps in with expert solutions and responsive, local support.

Renew Solar Services now offers:



Residential solar panel installation

System inspections & diagnostics

Inverter and panel repairs

Detach and reset services

Performance upgrades and replacements Ongoing system maintenance

Whether it's a cracked panel, low output, or a full system reinstallation, Renew Solar Services delivers fast, honest service – with no-pressure sales and a commitment to getting it right the first time.

Rooted in Babylon, NY, the company proudly serves Suffolk and Nassau Counties, with dozens of five-star reviews and a growing reputation for showing up when others don't.

“We're not just solar techs – we're your neighbors,” Ian added.“We live here too, and our word matters. That's why we show up when we say we will and fix it right the first time.”

Homeowners can schedule a free evaluation or repair consultation by contacting:

Renew Solar Services

32 Florence Ct, Babylon, NY 11702

Phone: (631) 500-5115

Website:

About Renew Solar Services

Renew Solar Services is a Long Island-based solar company specializing in residential diagnostics, repairs, and full-service installations. Formed through the merger of Renew USA and Solar Repair Company, the company is dedicated to helping homeowners maximize their solar investment through reliable service, transparent communication, and long-term support.

