Investors In Centene Corporation Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before September 8, 2025 To Discuss Your Rights CNC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in("Centene" or the "Company") (NYSE: CNC) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Centene investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between December 12, 2024 and June 30, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CNC investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Centene's enrollment and morbidity rates. Investors began to question the veracity of defendants' public statements on July 1, 2025, when Centene issued a press release withdrawing 2025 guidance. Particularly, following an analysis of the 2025 Health Insurance Marketplace, Centene's overall market growth across 22 states, or 72% of the Company's marketplace membership, was lower than expected. In pertinent part, the Company stated that this preliminary analysis resulted in a reduction of its previously issued guidance to approximately $1.8 billion or an adjusted diluted EPS of $2.75. Following this news, Centene's common stock declined dramatically, from a closing market price of $56.65 per share on July 1, 2025, Centene's stock price fell to $33.78 per share on July 2, 2025, a decline of 40.4%.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Centene during the relevant time frame, you have until September 8, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

