Key Trends Reshaping Manufacturing In 2025 Amid Supply Chain Volatility Revealed In New Report From Info-Tech Research Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The research insights in Info-Tech's report reveal that CIOs are taking on a pivotal role in reshaping strategies to help manufacturers stay competitive. With regulatory frameworks such as the EU's GPSR and ESPR, along with emerging AI and data privacy legislation in the US and Europe, tighter operational oversight is becoming increasingly crucial. At the same time, global trade volatility and inflation are prompting IT leaders to prioritize agility, cost efficiency, and long-term sustainability.

"The industry is being pushed to evolve faster than ever before, and digital transformation is no longer aspirational," says Shreyas Shukla , principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "For manufacturers to stay viable in this uncertain and volatile environment, they need to modernize production, stabilize supply chains, and build the infrastructure necessary to meet increasingly complex regulatory, consumer, and operational demands."

The Four Key Trends Identified by Info-Tech Research Group That Are Reshaping Non-Durable Goods Manufacturing

Drawing on extensive industry analysis and expert guidance, Info-Tech's Future of Non-Durable Goods Manufacturing report identifies four transformative trends that are redefining the future of non-durable goods manufacturing. The following trends are not only driving innovation and operational improvements but are also helping CIOs future-proof their organizations against rising uncertainty and volatility:

CIOs are turning to AI to optimize production workflows, enhance demand forecasting, and implement predictive maintenance. Generative AI is revolutionizing product design and enabling made-to-order manufacturing and mass customization. These capabilities are helping to reduce costs and improve quality while also delivering faster, more personalized customer experiences.IIoT deployments are expanding as manufacturers connect people, products, and machines to drive efficiency. CIOs are leveraging real-time data and automation to reduce downtime, extend asset lifecycles, and support more informed operational decisions, forming the backbone of smart and innovative factory initiatives.In response to trade disputes, tariffs, and global shocks, IT leaders are enabling supply chain agility through technologies like digital twins, predictive analytics, and real-time tracking. Strategic moves like nearshoring and friendshoring are helping reduce risk, stabilize pricing, and support more resilient global operations.With the regulatory landscape becoming more complex, from ESG mandates to AI legislation, CIOs are prioritizing compliance automation, predictive analytics, and data governance frameworks. These investments enable cost control, improve reporting, and unlock competitive advantage while ensuring safety and transparency.

To support CIOs in navigating disruption and building forward-looking strategies, Info-Tech's The Future of Non-Durable Goods Manufacturing report outlines how aligning digital transformation efforts with sustainability, agility, and compliance initiatives can help unlock value and position organizations for long-term success. The research insights provide a structured approach to innovation management and support the development of both digital business and IT strategies within manufacturing organizations.

