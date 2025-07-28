AADB Names Kimber Cobb As Executive Director

Kimber Cobb

Appointment strengthens leadership in dental regulation and interstate licensing

- Arthur Chen-Shu Jee, DMD, President of the Board of Directors of AADBWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Association of Dental Boards (AADB), a leading organization in dental regulation, has named Kimber Cobb, RDH, BS as its new Executive Director, effective immediately. Cobb, who previously served as Interim Executive Director, now dedicates her full capacity to advancing AADB's mission.Cobb brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having worked with legislators and stakeholders across the country to refocus and enhance AADB's mission. Her leadership has been instrumental in introducing the Interstate Dental & Dental Hygiene Licensure Compact (IDDHL Compact), an initiative aimed at addressing weaknesses in the current interstate licensing system while protecting public health and safety."I look forward to dedicating my entire focus to advancing AADB's mission," said Kimber Cobb, Executive Director, AADB. "The size and scope of our efforts, particularly with the IDDHL Compact, require sustained leadership to carry out our commitment to protecting public health and safety. I am grateful for the contributions of those who have worked to support the compact over the past two years."Arthur Chen-Shu Jee, DMD, President of the Board of Directors of AADB, expressed confidence in Cobb's appointment. "Kimber's proven track record and deep understanding of our industry make her the ideal leader to guide AADB forward," said Dr. Jee. "Her continued leadership will be crucial as we work to enhance regulatory consistency and professional mobility in the dental field."Cobb's background includes extensive experience in dental hygiene and regulation. She has served as a dental hygienist, educator, and leader in various professional organizations. The appointment of Cobb as Executive Director comes at a critical time for AADB as it continues to advocate for the IDDHL Compact, which was just passed in Louisiana and is being considered in other states. This initiative aims to streamline the licensure process for qualified dental professionals while maintaining high standards of patient care and preserving state authority over dental licensing."Under Kimber's leadership, we anticipate significant progress in our efforts to enhance professional mobility and regulatory consistency across member states," added Dr. Jee. "Her vision aligns perfectly with AADB's commitment to protecting public health while supporting the dental profession."

