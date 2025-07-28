Abivax Announces Closing Of $747.5 Million Public Offering
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates, including those relating to the Company's business and financial objectives. Words such as“design,”“intend,”“expect,”“forward,”“future,”“can,”“could,”“may,”“might,”“potential,”“plan,”“project,”“should,”“will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated use of net proceeds from the Offering, the period of time through which the Company anticipates its financial resources will be adequate to support its operations, timing of planned NDA submission, as well as statements concerning or implying the therapeutic potential of Abivax's drug candidates, clinical development plans, business and regulatory strategy, and anticipated future performance and other statements that are not historical fact. Although Abivax's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks, contingencies and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Abivax, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the AMF pursuant to its legal obligations, including its universal registration document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel), and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2025 under the caption“Risk Factors.” These risks, contingencies and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug candidate, as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates and the availability of funding sufficient for the Company's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Special consideration should be given to the potential hurdles of clinical and pharmaceutical development including further assessment by the Company and regulatory agencies and IRBs/ethics committees following the assessment of preclinical, pharmacokinetic, carcinogenicity, toxicity, CMC and clinical data. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are made only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law. Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) that is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement. This press release does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.
Disclaimers
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of such securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
The distribution of this press release may be subject to legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Any person who comes into possession of this press release must inform him or herself of and comply with any such restrictions.
This announcement is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.
In relation to each member state of the European Economic Area (each, a“ Relevant Member State ”), an offer of the securities referred to herein is not being made and will not be made to the public in that Relevant Member State, other than (i) to any legal entity which is a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation, (ii) to fewer than 150 natural or legal persons per Relevant Member State; or (iii) in any other circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation; provided that no such offer of the securities referred to herein shall require the Company to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation. For the purposes of the above, the expression an“offer to the public” in any Relevant Member State shall have the meaning ascribed to it in Article 2(d) of the Prospectus Regulation.
This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (a) persons outside the United Kingdom, (b) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the“ Order ”), and (c) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as“ relevant persons ”). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.
Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the securities offered in the Offering has led to the conclusion in relation to the type of clients criteria only that: (i) the type of clients to whom the securities are targeted is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended (“ MiFID II ”); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the securities offered in the Offering to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Ordinary Shares (a“ distributor ”) should take into consideration the manufacturers' type of clients assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Ordinary Shares offered in the Offering (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' type of clients assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions of the press release, the French language version shall prevail.
1 Based on an exchange rate of €1.00 = $1.1726 as published by the European Central Bank on July 23, 2025.
