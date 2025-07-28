Genera Celebrates Completion Of $340+ Million State-Of-The-Art American Manufacturing Facility

Pictured, from left: Bryan Hall, Executive Director, Tellico Reservoir Development Agency, Ben Mascarello, Chief Executive Officer, Genera, Mayor Mitch Ingram, Monroe County Mayor, Troy Thacker, Managing Partner, Ara Partners, Kelly Tiller, Founder & Chie

The expanded facility, coupled with its Biorefinery and Innovation Center, solidifies Genera's position as the leading sustainable packaging manufacturer.

VONORE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Genera , the largest fully integrated manufacturer of sustainable molded fiber packaging in North America, announces the completion of the $340+ million expansion of its manufacturing facility located in Vonore, Tennessee. The milestone was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside local Monroe County officials.

“Completing this expansion is a pivotal step in Genera's journey to becoming the world's leading manufacturer of quality, sustainable packaging,” said Ben Mascarello, CEO of Genera.“It enables us to meet growing customer demand for domestically manufactured molded fiber solutions as the shift away from single-use plastics continues. We are also proud to bring over 200 new jobs to Vonore and Monroe County.”

Genera's fully integrated and automated U.S. operations offer brand owners a streamlined, transparent supply chain free from the uncertainty of international supply chains. With a raw material base rooted in locally grown regenerative grasses, Genera offers a seamless pathway to more sustainable packaging. The company's recent expansion brings its annual capacity to over 30,000 tons-or more than 2 billion molded fiber pieces-delivering the scale needed to serve leading brands across food manufacturing, foodservice, retail, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) markets.

Genera's packaging is engineered for high performance in demanding applications, offering exceptional durability and resistance to moisture, oil, and grease. Made from annually renewable grasses grown on underutilized local farmland, it offers a certified compostable and fully recyclable alternative to traditional single-use materials like polystyrene and plastic.

“This isn't just an investment in equipment-it's an investment in the future of sustainable manufacturing,” said Kelly Tiller, PhD, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Genera.“We're transforming underutilized farmland and regenerative grasses into next-generation packaging and bioproducts, proving that circular solutions can be both scalable and rooted in local communities.

Beyond its core offering of compostable molded fiber packaging, Genera's expanded operation also unlocks a new slate of bioproducts-including wet lap market pulp and a versatile biobased industrial material that offers a renewable platform to replace or enhance a wide range of conventional chemicals and products.

