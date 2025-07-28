Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Petco Health And Wellness Company, Inc. Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline WOOF

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in("Petco" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WOOF) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Petco investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between January 14, 2021 and June 5, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: (i) Petco's pandemic-related tailwinds were unsustainable, as was its business model of selling primarily premium and/or high-grade pet food; (ii) accordingly, the strength of Petco's differentiated product strategy was overstated; (iii) defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues, the magnitude of changes needed to rectify those issues, and the likely negative impacts of their mitigation strategy on Petco's comparable sales metric; (iv) accordingly, defendants overstated Petco's ability to deliver sustainable, profitable growth; and (v) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Petco during the relevant time frame, you have until August 29, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

