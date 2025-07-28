403
Russia Moves To Punish Internet Searches, Raising Stakes For Free Speech And Business
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Russia has enacted a law that allows authorities to fine people simply for searching online for materials the government includes on its official list of banned content.
According to records from the State Duma and Ministry of Justice, this law now penalizes not only those who share forbidden information, but also those who just look it up.
The Ministry's Federal List of Extremist Materials currently contains over 5,400 separate entries. Entries on this government list are extremely wide-ranging.
They include opposition groups, independent news outlets, religious texts, materials from LGBTQ+ communities, and even global companies such as Meta-the owner of Facebook and Instagram.
If someone deliberately searches for content from the banned list, authorities can fine them up to 5,000 rubles. Those advertising or providing tools to get around government blocks, such as VPNs, risk business fines as high as 500,000 rubles.
The law does not specify how frequent these searches need to be before fines apply, creating uncertainty. Police and border officers have increased digital device checks, as shown in enforcement reports.
This shift comes as official government data records tens of thousands of cases-over 15,000 administrative cases in the past decade-where people faced punishment for“extremist” activity.
Since 2022, authorities have greatly expanded enforcement, especially toward people and groups sharing information or critical views about military operations in Ukraine.
Businesses face new risks. Any company named on the official banned list-including tech, cloud service, or media providers-must navigate legal threats, growing compliance costs, and unpredictable market restrictions before operating in Russia .
To show the actual scope, here are ten examples that have appeared on the banned list:
The Jehovah's Witnesses“New World Translation” Bible.
Memes using George Orwell's“1984” artwork or quotes to criticize authorities.
The symbol“^_^”, linked to posts by prohibited organizations.
Scientific books offering alternative views on World War II history.
Images of the rainbow flag in content supporting LGBTQ+ rights.
Lyrics from protest rap songs critical of Russian policy.
Pamphlets on religious freedom from moderate Muslim groups.
Online petitions against local government construction projects.
Social media posts calling for election boycotts.
Articles or maps referencing Crimea as part of Ukraine.
These examples come directly from the official Federal List and court judgments. The sheer range of entries shows how widely and unpredictably Russian authorities now interpret what“extremism” means.
The law signals that Russian authorities want to control not just what people post, but also what they try to find or learn online. Official records confirm that the legal environment for both individuals and foreign firms has become far more dangerous and unpredictable.
This shift shows how a government can use broad official lists and new laws to reshape what people can see and what companies can do.
Download here the complete Federal List of Extremist Materials.
Legal Disclaimer:
