Cyberattack On Russia's Aeroflot Airline, Several Flights Cancelled, Delayed - Here's What We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a recent cyberattack on Russian state-owned flagship carrier Aeroflot on Monday has forced the airline to cancel more than 100 flights and delay others, reported AP, quoting Russia's prosecutor's office.

The report added that Ukrainian hacker group Silent Crow and Belarusian hacker activist group the Belarus Cyber-Partisans have claimed responsibility for the cyberattack .

According to several images surfacing on the social media, hundreds of delayed passengers crowded Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, where Aeroflot is based. Not only Aeroflot, the mass outage to the Aeroflot's computer systems on Monday, even disrupted flights operated by Aeroflot's subsidiaries, Rossiya and Pobeda.

Though most of the flights affected were domestic, several international flights to Belarus, Armenia and Uzbekistan were cancelled.

Releasing a statement on Monday, Seroflot warned passengers that the company's information technology system was experiencing unspecified difficulties and that disruption could follow.

Later, Russia's Prosecutor's Office confirmed of a cyberattack, which led the outage. Moscow has also opened a criminal investigation.

As the situation escalated Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called reports of the cyberattack“quite alarming. He added, as quoted by AP, "The hacker threat is a threat that remains for all large companies providing services to the general public.”

Ukrainian hacker group Silent Crow claimed it had accessed Aeroflot's corporate network for a year , copying customer and internal data, including audio recordings of phone calls, data from the company's own surveillance on employees and other intercepted communications.

“All of these resources are now inaccessible or destroyed and restoring them will possibly require tens of millions of dollars. The damage is strategic,” the channel purporting to be the Silent Crow group wrote on Telegram.

Apart from this, the Silent Crow group also shared screenshots that appeared to show Aeroflot's internal IT systems, and insinuated that Silent Crow could begin sharing the data it had seized in the coming days.

With agency inputs.