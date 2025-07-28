DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of The Velocity Risk Underwriters, LLC Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP, in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Velocity Risk Underwriters, LLC ("Velocity"). Velocity learned of a data breach on or about April 28, 2025.

About Velocity Risk Underwriters, LLC

Velocity Risk provides specialized property insurance, primarily targeting high-risk, disaster-prone areas throughout the U.S.

What happened?

On or about April 28, 2025, Velocity was notified by a former third-party vendor, WaterStreet Company, that unusual activity had been detected within its network environment on March 17, 2025. WaterStreet had previously hosted certain data on behalf of Velocity, and it was determined that some of this information might have been impacted.

Following an internal investigation, WaterStreet confirmed that data belonging to certain business clients and individuals connected to Velocity may have been compromised. The exposed information could include names, Social Security numbers, financial account details, and tax identification numbers.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Velocity, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Velocity data breach.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

