Thar Seized, Owner Detained After Collision With Scooty In Jammu

Jammu- Police on Monday said that it have seized the Thar involved in collision with Scooty and detained Thar owner for questioning in Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu district.

In a statement, the police said that in reference to the incident that occurred on 27/07/2025 near Green Belt Park, Gandhi Nagar, involving a Mahindra Thar SUV and a Scooty, an FIR was registered at Police Station Gandhi Nagar, and an investigation was promptly initiated.

As per initial information received from a reliable source, a Mahindra Thar bearing registration number JK02DP-9594, being driven in a rash and negligent manner from Gandhi Nagar towards Green Belt Park, collided with a scooty (JK02BS-6435) near Allora Textiles, Green Belt Park, at approximately 1330 hrs. The scooty, which was coming from the opposite direction, was struck by the Thar, resulting in injuries to the rider. The injured individual was shifted to GMC Jammu by passers-by, while the Thar driver fled from the spot.

On this basis, FIR No. 163/2025 was registered under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Gandhi Nagar.

Subsequently, SHO PS Gandhi Nagar and his team acted swiftly upon receiving the information and have ensured that all critical evidence are being seized and scrutinised to corroborate facts and as material evidence in the case. CCTV footage of the incident was obtained and the statement of an eyewitness was recorded, which revealed a more serious aspect of the case. It came to light that after the initial collision, the driver of the Thar reversed the vehicle and deliberately hit the victim again, resulting in grievous injuries. In light of the statement recorded and other material evidences collected, Section 109 of BNS is being invoked.

The victim is currently unconscious and undergoing treatment at GMC Jammu. The Thar vehicle has been seized and mechanical examination will be conducted. The owner of the vehicle has been detained for questioning, and a manhunt is underway to trace and arrest the driver, who is presently absconding.

The investigation is being carried out under the close supervision of SDPO South and SP South, ensuring that all legal, procedural, and forensic angles are thoroughly pursued. Jammu Police reiterates its commitment to deliver justice in a fair and time-bound manner and urges the public to come forward with any relevant information, reads the statement.