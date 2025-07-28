Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
OSCE Rolls Out Methane Emission Standard To Back Turkmenistan's Energy Sector Reforms

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 28. The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat has introduced a new standard for methane management in the oil and gas sector to the Turkmengas State Concern and other relevant institutions, Trend reports via the OSCE press service.

Developed by an international expert, the document outlines unified approaches to tracking and reducing methane emissions in line with international best practices. The initiative is part of broader efforts to assist Turkmenistan in meeting its commitments under the Global Methane Pledge.

Head of the OSCE Centre, John MacGregor, emphasized that the new standard is intended for use by major state energy companies, including Turkmengas and Turkmennebit, as well as other industry stakeholders. The standard was formulated via an iterative process of stakeholder engagement with governmental entities to guarantee its operational congruence with overarching national objectives.

