MADMIA Celebrates Superman Movie With Fan Favourite Socks

MENAFN - GetNews)



As the excitement around the new Superman movie continues to soar, MADMIA is giving fans a bold new way to show off their superhero spirit with its vibrant, best-selling Superman Socks.

Botany, Sydney - July 28, 2025 - As the excitement around the new Superman movie continues to soar, MADMIA is giving fans a bold new way to show off their superhero spirit with its vibrant, best-selling Superman Socks. These happy socks retail at $39.90 and are available for toddlers (ages 3 to 5), kids, and adults (ages 6 to 99).

-p title="happy socks" src="https://i.ibb.co/cKFnDRhP/happy-socks.png" alt="happy-socks" />

These custom-designed Superman Socks feature a plush 3D-printed arm, a flowing velvet cape, and an embroidered Superman logo stitched onto the back. Designed to add a playful and unexpected twist to one's everyday wardrobe, the socks allow wearers to step into the role of their favourite DC icon. From comic book fans to young adventurers, MADMIA invites everyone to unleash their inner hero.

"Our Superman Socks are about fun, self-expression and confidence. When kids or adults pull on these socks, they don't just feel dressed, they feel powered. Every detail, from the plush arm to the velvet cape, has been crafted with excitement and imagination in mind," said the spokesperson.

Made from soft, high-quality materials, MADMIA socks are known for their comfort, durability, and standout style. These fun kid socks are ideal for everything from themed parties and movie nights to daily wear for those who like their outfits with a bit more flair.

MADMIA offers free shipping within Australia and the USA for orders over $75. For local Australian orders under $75, a $9.90 AUD shipping charge applies, while US orders under that threshold will incur an $11.90 AUD fee. Orders placed before 1PM on weekdays are shipped the same day in Australia and the USA. European customers benefit from express UPS shipping within 3-4 business days.

"MADMIA has always believed in creating more than just socks, we create moments. The Superman Socks let you celebrate your favourite superhero and stand out with style and confidence," said the spokesperson.

MADMIA accepts returns and exchanges within 30 days of purchase, provided the items are unworn, unused, and have the original tags attached. Products must be returned in their original packaging and in original condition to qualify. This policy helps maintain product quality and ensures a smooth experience for all customers. If you need to return or exchange an item, simply follow these three rules and include a note explaining the reason. Returns not meeting these conditions may be denied.

These crazy socks make the perfect gift and collectible. They're soft, bold, and ready to fly with you. Customers shall explore MADMIA's full collection of colorful socks including these standout Superman favourites.

About Company:

MADMIA is an Australian-based brand dedicated to creating crazy socks that are bold, unique, and full of personality. With designs that inspire happiness and self-expression, MADMIA is redefining the way people wear socks. Visit