PHDCCI Conference In Ludhiana Cluster Highlights Tech, Sustainability As Pillars Of Textile Sector Growth

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), in collaboration with the Textile Ministry, under the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), organised a conference in Ludhiana on Saturday focusing on innovation, sustainability, and skill development in the technical textiles sector.

The high-impact event drew participation from leading industry experts, government officials, and entrepreneurs, underscoring Ludhiana's potential to emerge as a significant hub in the technical textiles ecosystem.

Ajay Gupta, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, served as the chief guest at the conference. In his address to the gathering, Gupta emphasised that the future of India's textile industry lies in technical textiles.

He noted that while India's previous export share in this sector was 16 percent, targeted initiatives are being implemented to substantially increase this figure.

Gupta highlighted the transformative potential of modern technology adoption in Ludhiana's textile industry, stating that such integration would not only enhance the region's industrial profile but also create expanded business opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

He outlined the government's strategic focus on specific domains including agro-textiles, medical textiles, and geo-textiles, urging stakeholders to explore the vast potential within these sectors.

Ashok Malhotra, Mission Director, National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), provided insights into research and development initiatives in the field.

Malhotra observed that India has already developed much of the essential technology required for technical textiles and stressed the importance of sustained innovation efforts.

He emphasised the industry's transition toward sustainability, citing examples of zero-water usage and zero-discharge production facilities as indicators of this shift.

Malhotra expressed confidence in Ludhiana's role in establishing India's identity as a global textile brand.

The discussion was further enriched by Rahul Chhaba, Additional CEO, Invest Punjab, who elaborated on the state's investment-friendly policies and infrastructure development initiatives designed to strengthen the textile sector.

Rakesh Kumar Sangrai, Director, PHDCCI, played a central coordinating role throughout the event, moderating various sessions and facilitating productive dialogue between industry leaders and policymakers.

The conference successfully created a platform for stakeholders to discuss strategic approaches to advancing the technical textiles sector in the region.

