TMC July 2025 Pulse Of The Network Survey Finds Mortgage Lenders Leaning Into Automation, Leadership Development, And Product Innovation To Stay Competitive
Image caption: The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) logo.
Conducted biannually, the Pulse of the Network taps the collective insight of TMC's diverse national membership of independent mortgage banks (IMBs) and depositories. The July 2025 edition offers a real-time look at how lenders address rising origination costs, evolving compliance risks, and the challenge of developing talent in a hypercompetitive environment.
“Our members aren't merely reacting to the market, they're actively rethinking how to deliver, lead, and grow,” said Jodi Hall, president and CEO of The Mortgage Collaborative.“This survey shows the powerful role collaboration plays in helping lenders make confident, strategic decisions in uncertain times.”
Key Survey Highlights:
-
Automation is no longer optional. 100% of respondents reported plans to increase automation through 2026, specifically focusing on AI-powered customer platforms, API-driven verification tools, and digital closing solutions to reduce costs, improve borrower experience, and reduce the cost of producing a loan.
Leadership development is climbing the priority list. With teams operating leaner, lenders are investing in upskilling and succession planning to cultivate the next generation of industry leaders. This includes cross-functional training and a continued focus on driving their business based on operational KPIs.
Revenue diversification is a top strategy. Lenders are expanding their product offerings to include non-QM loans, Reverse mortgages, HELOCs, and DPA programs, to grow market share in a challenging rate environment and forge stronger builder relationships to capture purchase business.
Secondary market execution is under scrutiny. Lenders are improving loan sale processes and pricing flexibility while leveraging data analytics to forecast performance and reduce early payoff exposure.
Compliance remains complex and evolving. State-level oversight is taking center stage in compliance conversations, as lenders navigate a strategic balance between tech-enabled efficiencies and rigorous risk management.
“This Pulse confirms a central truth: in today's mortgage industry, success belongs to those who share, adapt, and lead together,” Hall added.
