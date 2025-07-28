TMC July 2025 Pulse Of The Network Survey Finds Mortgage Lenders Leaning Into Automation, Leadership Development, And Product Innovation To Stay Competitive

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 28, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Amid one of the mortgage industry's most prolonged stretches of cost pressure and market uncertainty, the latest Pulse of the Network survey from The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) reports that lenders are responding with creativity and nimble thinking, anchored by a clear commitment to long-term resilience.







Conducted biannually, the Pulse of the Network taps the collective insight of TMC's diverse national membership of independent mortgage banks (IMBs) and depositories. The July 2025 edition offers a real-time look at how lenders address rising origination costs, evolving compliance risks, and the challenge of developing talent in a hypercompetitive environment.

“Our members aren't merely reacting to the market, they're actively rethinking how to deliver, lead, and grow,” said Jodi Hall, president and CEO of The Mortgage Collaborative.“This survey shows the powerful role collaboration plays in helping lenders make confident, strategic decisions in uncertain times.”

Key Survey Highlights:



Automation is no longer optional. 100% of respondents reported plans to increase automation through 2026, specifically focusing on AI-powered customer platforms, API-driven verification tools, and digital closing solutions to reduce costs, improve borrower experience, and reduce the cost of producing a loan.

Leadership development is climbing the priority list. With teams operating leaner, lenders are investing in upskilling and succession planning to cultivate the next generation of industry leaders. This includes cross-functional training and a continued focus on driving their business based on operational KPIs.

Revenue diversification is a top strategy. Lenders are expanding their product offerings to include non-QM loans, Reverse mortgages, HELOCs, and DPA programs, to grow market share in a challenging rate environment and forge stronger builder relationships to capture purchase business.

Secondary market execution is under scrutiny. Lenders are improving loan sale processes and pricing flexibility while leveraging data analytics to forecast performance and reduce early payoff exposure. Compliance remains complex and evolving. State-level oversight is taking center stage in compliance conversations, as lenders navigate a strategic balance between tech-enabled efficiencies and rigorous risk management.

“This Pulse confirms a central truth: in today's mortgage industry, success belongs to those who share, adapt, and lead together,” Hall added.

Read the results here: July 2025 Pulse of the Network Survey Results

About The Mortgage Collaborative

The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) is a membership-driven organization that empowers mortgage lenders across the United States through networking, education, and advocacy. TMC fosters an environment of collaboration and innovation, ensuring its members succeed regardless of market conditions. For more information, visit .

