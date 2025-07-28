Lennox Wins Multiple HVAC All-Star Awards From ACHR News

MENAFN - PR Newswire) XionTM Rooftop Units (RTUs), winner of the Commercial Products category, are designed for field adaptability and serve as part of Lennox Commercial HVAC's emergency replacement product offering. Equipped with the LennoxCORE Lite Controller and app-based diagnostics, XionTM RTUs simplify installation, streamline service, and provide technicians with real-time insights to ensure reliable performance year-round. With expanded production capacity, these units are in stock locally and ready to ship within 24 hours.

"Earning an HVAC All-Star Award affirms what our teams set out to achieve with XionTM, a rooftop unit made for the demands of emergency replacement," said Lennox Building Climate Solutions President and EVP Joe Nassab. "It's fast, adaptable, and built to perform when it matters most. It's rewarding to see a product this purposeful being recognized across the industry."

The Lennox ON AIR podcast, hosted by Joseph Jones, Director, Learning Solutions, and Dave Chatmon, Manager, District Sales, who share nearly 70 years of combined HVAC experience, was awarded top honors in the Podcaster/Influencer category. The show brings together voices from across the industry to explore timely topics, including refrigerant transitions and workforce development. Since its 2022 debut, the podcast has released over 80 episodes and surpassed 33,000 plays, offering practical insights for HVAC professionals at all levels.

The Armstrong AirTM & AirEase® Pro SeriesTM All Climate Heat Pump earned an honorable mention in the Residential Products category for its year-round performance, variable-speed technology, and technician-friendly design with mobile-enabled controls.

