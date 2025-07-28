EQS-News: mVISE AG / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation/Strategic Company Decision

mVISE concentrates bonds, plans strategic capital measures and gives the go-ahead for transformation - Supervisory Board appoints Ralf Thomas to the Management Board for a further three years

mVISE concentrates bonds, plans strategic capital measures and gives the go-ahead for transformation Supervisory Board appoints Ralf Thomas to the Management Board for a further three years Following the redemption of all bank liabilities in February 2025, further strategic capital measures are now imminent. In a first step, binding agreements have been reached that concentrate all bonds (WSV 22/26) totalling EUR 3.8 million on investors and investors close to the equity side of mVISE AG. "The agreements are currently in the technical settlement phase, so that the bonds will be virtually in one hand from 30 August 2025 at the latest," explains Ralf Thomas, CEO of mVISE AG, adding that "this puts the company in a position to shape the next capital steps on an equal footing. We are also eliminating the conflict of interest between debt and equity." Consequently, further capital measures are pending. At an Extraordinary General Meeting, to which invitations will be issued in the coming days, the company will put a capital reduction to the vote by consolidating shares at a ratio of 10:1. This should make it possible to carry out a fair cash capital increase. By granting subscription rights, all existing shareholders can initially be offered the opportunity to participate in a cash capital increase at the share price level. Ralf Thomas categorises this as follows: "As we are not the only ones who consider mVISE, which has been restructured since the end of 2024, to be significantly undervalued, this is a very attractive offer. In addition, new investors are also willing to acquire larger blocks of shares as part of a private placement under these attractive conditions." However, investors' confidence in the restructured mVISE goes even further. For example, mVISE has already been able to establish a kind of security level and has already finalised the conditions for a prolongation of all bonds. The term would be adjusted to 2030, the strike would be set at EUR 1.85 or EUR 18.50 and the interest rate would remain at 4.50%, which is exceptionally attractive for mVISE. "If the BarKE is utilised as planned, it will not be necessary to extend the bonds at all, but mVISE can already start the strategic transformation now thanks to the coordinated overall package of capital measures with this additional security." At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of mVISE AG unanimously appointed Mr Ralf Thomas to the Management Board for the next three years (until 31 August 2028). He will continue to manage the company as sole director. Supervisory Board Chairwoman Franziska Oelte: "The entire Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr Thomas for his extraordinary commitment to the company and the outstanding work he has done during the past term of office. With the comprehensive, very consistent and strategically far-sighted restructuring, which has been completed with the redemption of the convertible bonds, Mr Thomas has put mVISE AG in a position to start a successful future free of legacy burdens. We are pleased that we can continue to count on Mr Thomas' strong commitment and are convinced that he will provide the decisive impetus for the strategic development and that the company is ideally positioned for sustainable success with him." "Together, we can be proud of the completion of the restructuring at the end of 2024 and the strategic reorganisation of the capital side. The transformation ahead of us is what we have been working towards together over the past three years. It is a pleasure, gratitude and responsibility at the same time to now realise this together," says Ralf Thomas, CEO of mVISE AG. mVISE combines goal-orientated software development, a deep understanding of business processes and strong restructuring expertise. As announced at the last Annual General Meeting, mVISE AG is planning to acquire software companies or companies in which software is an essential part of the core business in the near future. In contrast to traditional serial acquirers, mVISE will primarily focus on organic earnings growth and actively support the future investments operationally, thereby consciously pursuing a centralised approach.

