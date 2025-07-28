Drees & Sommer To Design Sustainable Semiconductor R&D Hub For Imec In Spain

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Drees & Sommer designs advanced semiconductor R&D facility for imec in Spain

July 28, 2025 by David Edwards

Drees & Sommer , a global consulting, design, and project management company specializing in real estate, infrastructure, and industry, has been selected as the specialist design partner for the advanced semiconductor R&D facility and the associated utility buildings for imec in Málaga, Spain.

The project is being developed with the initiative and support of the Government of Spain and led by Spanish state-owned engineering firm Ineco .

The facility in Málaga will mark a milestone to position Spain as an international semiconductor player, reinforcing the EU's steps to achieve sovereignty in this industry.

The site will house advanced cleanroom R&D facilities and administrative offices and is set to become a reference point for sustainable infrastructure in southern Europe.

A landmark for the Spanish high-tech built environment

Located in Málaga TechPark, the new imec site will span approximately 32,000 square meters of built space on a 46,000 square meter plot.

At its core will be an advanced semiconductor R&D facility with a 2,000-square-meter cleanroom, with the option to add an additional 2,000-square-meter cleanroom as part of a future expansion. The facility is expected to create up to 250 direct jobs once operational.

Supported by Spanish Government and European Union Next Generation funds, the project is positioned as a lighthouse for Spain's emerging semiconductor industry and a cornerstone of its broader digital transformation efforts.

The project represents a total investment of €611 million. Imec, together with the Spanish Government and the Junta de Andalucía, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch the project.

Future-proof vision with a sustainable edge

As part of the early design phase for imec's new facility in Málaga, Drees & Sommer has been subcontracted by Ineco to provide specialised design services for the R&D facility and the associated utility buildings.

The aim is to translate imec's global identity into a highly sustainable, technically advanced campus tailored to the requirements of leading-edge semiconductor research and development.

While the architectural concept is still under development, the project already outlines key ambitions, such as minimizing energy and water consumption, and carbon emissions, prioritizing sustainable materials and methods, and incorporating circular economy principles into the facility lifecycle.

Karel van Gils, regional managing director at imec, says:“From the very beginning, we wanted this facility to reflect our commitment not just to technological excellence, but also to creating a truly human-centric workplace.

“Drees & Sommer has fully embraced that vision – prioritising wellbeing, collaboration, and inclusivity from the early design stage.”

Silvia Turtschan, expert and head of the Center of Competence for the Semiconductor Industry at Drees & Sommer, says:“Our objective is to create a future-ready industrial facility that combines high-performance functionality with forward-looking sustainability.

“We are working closely with imec and project partners to shape a design that meets technical demands while delivering long-term environmental and social value.”

Sergio Vázquez Torrón, chairman of Ineco, says:“At Ineco we are thrilled to be part of this project. It is a great opportunity to bring our experience managing large and complex projects – aligning technical capabilities, European funding, and strategic vision.”

This project reflects the EU's ambition to foster cross-border collaboration, driven by companies contributing their expertise, knowledge, and methods.