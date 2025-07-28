Ainewsbreaks Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) Appoints Dr. Lee T. Schalop To Board To Bolster AI-Driven Precision Oncology

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence and genomic data to accelerate oncology drug discovery, announced the appointment of Lee T. Schalop, MD, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Schalop, co-founder and former CEO of Oncoceutics Inc., brings over 20 years of experience in biotechnology leadership and financial markets, with a track record in developing targeted therapies for solid tumors, including HK327M-mutant gliomas. Oncoceutics was acquired by Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) for $450 million in 2021 and later by Jazz Pharmaceuticals for $935 million in April 2025. Lantern CEO Panna Sharma said Dr. Schalop's expertise in neurooncology and strategic transactions aligns with Lantern's AI-powered drug development platform and its CNS cancer pipeline at subsidiary Starlight Therapeutics. Dr. Schalop said he looks forward to helping accelerate the company's precision oncology programs to deliver novel therapies for patients with limited treatment options.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is an AI company transforming the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development. The company's proprietary AI and machine learning platform, RADR(R), leverages over 200 billion oncology-focused data points and a library of 200+ advanced ML algorithms to help solve real-world problems in oncology drug development. By harnessing the power of AI and with input from world-class scientific advisors and collaborators, Lantern has accelerated the development of its growing pipeline of therapies that span multiple cancer indications, including both solid tumors and blood cancers. On average, Lantern's newly developed drug programs have been advanced from initial AI insights to first-in-human clinical trials in 2-3 years and at approximately $2.5 million per program.

