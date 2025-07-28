Nutriworks Targets Global Dominance Amid Soaring Demand For Natural Beauty Solutions

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With the U.S. beauty and personal care market projected to hit $104.74 billion in 2025, Asian powerhouse NutriWorks is doubling down on global expansion riding the clean beauty wave with the rising success of its Rest, Flow, and Glow reflexology foot patches.

“It's become abundantly clear that consumers are seeking natural, sustainable products that improve beauty and health without the use of questionable chemicals,” said NutriWorks Co-Founder Amy Wong.“Unlike many products on the market, our RestoreGlow, BeautyRest, and CircuFlow patches are made only from ingredients found in nature, highlighting their purity and leveraging the historic power of solutions known for millennia.”

Originally launched in Hong Kong more than 20 years ago as Patch-It® and derived from Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), NutriWorks' Rest, Flow, and Glow is a series of simple-to-use DIY patches that trigger reflexology zones across the feet to naturally support the body's healing processes. Made from carefully-sourced South Korean mandarin wood vinegar, tourmaline, and essential oils (BeautyRest) or menthol (CircuFlow), the patches use gentle stimulation and aromatherapy to improve blood circulation, energy levels, natural detoxification, rest quality, and even anxiety levels without introducing chemicals into the body.

According to the Environmental Working Group 's survey of 2300 people, the average consumer uses nine personal care products a day, with nearly 126 unique ingredients being identified and raising concerns of potential side effects from prolonged exposure. Additionally, as found by Consumer Goods Technology ,“66% of shoppers are now seeking out eco-friendly brands, with 55% saying they would pay more for more sustainable products.”

Wong added,“We've long understood the need for natural solutions, especially in a world that's increasingly become reliant on synthetic chemicals. We are proud to offer U.S. consumers an alternative, natural wellness solution that prioritizes their safety and convenience above all.”

Sold on Amazon, Walmart, and OneLavi, a 20-patch box of RestoreGlow costs $40.

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches,“Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy 'nutrition that works', NutriWorks' supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

