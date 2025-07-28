Eastham Holdings Invests In Statesmen Marinades To Fuel Growth And Flavor Innovation

Eastham Holdings Logo

Eastham Holdings has made a strategic investment in Statesmen Marinades, a fast-growing brand known for bold, chef-driven flavors.

- Brett Husak, Founder of Eastham HoldingsEASTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eastham Holdings , a private investment firm led by serial entrepreneur Brett Husak , has announced a strategic investment in Statesmen Marinades , a fast-rising brand known for its bold, chef-inspired flavor profiles and rapidly growing fan base.This partnership marks a key milestone in Statesmen's mission to bring elevated flavor experiences to kitchens and grills across the country. The capital will be used to accelerate product development, expand retail distribution, and scale marketing efforts.“We believe Statesmen has all the right ingredients - passion, product, and potential,” said Brett Husak, Founder of Eastham Holdings.“Wyman and his team have built a standout brand in a crowded space, and we're excited to help them bring bold, unforgettable flavor to more tables nationwide.”Founded by Wyman Shaw, Statesmen Marinades has quickly carved out a niche in the premium marinade market by focusing on clean ingredients, bold taste, and a distinct brand voice that resonates with both home cooks and grill masters.“We've always believed that marinade should be more than just background flavor, it should make a statement,” said Wyman Shaw, CEO of Statesmen Marinades.“With Eastham's support, we're ready to take the next big leap, grow our community, and keep pushing the boundaries of what great flavor can be.” This investment reflects Eastham Holdings' ongoing focus on backing early-stage brands with disruptive potential and strong founder vision.About Eastham HoldingsEastham Holdings is a private investment firm led by entrepreneur Brett Husak, focused on identifying and supporting high-growth ventures across food & beverage, technology, and financial services. Eastham brings a hands-on approach to every partnership, offering capital, strategy, and operational insight.About Statesmen MarinadesStatesmen Marinades crafts premium marinades with bold, unapologetic flavor. Born out of a passion for food that tells a story, the brand is committed to clean ingredients, chef-level taste, and products that elevate everyday meals.

Brett Husak

Eastham Holdings

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.