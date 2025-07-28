Napino Tech Ventures And Teksun Launch Rapidise With $4M Seed Funding To Accelerate Aiot Product Innovation And Electronics Manufacturing

MENAFN - PR Newswire)serves as afor startups, SMBs, and enterprises developing next-generation, AI-powered products. As an ODM, Rapidise not only manufactures but also, enabling customers to focus on branding and market strategy while Rapidise delivers turnkey innovation.

"Rapidise unites best-in-class product engineering with scalable manufacturing to accelerate AIoT innovation," said Vaibhav Raheja, Board of Director at Rapidise and Jt at Napino Auto .

Strategic Vertical Integration for Scale

Rapidise integrates product design and engineering expertise from Teksun with Napino group's advanced electronics manufacturing infrastructure in India . This vertical integration supports rapid innovation and high-volume production for sectors such as automotive, healthcare, industrial, and consumer electronics.

The company has already delivered over one million smart IoT devices and holds $81M+ in booked orders across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.

"Our vision is to be a world-leading ODM player, recognized for innovation, agility, and commitment to empowering intelligent, high-performance solutions," said Brijesh Kamani, Founder and CEO of Rapidise . "By combining engineering and manufacturing under one roof, we're ready to power the next generation of AI-enabled IoT products."

Global Manufacturing Excellence

Headquartered in India, Rapidise operates fully automated, Japanese SMT lines (Class 7 Clean Room) , Camera Module Manufacturing (Class 6 Clean Room) , AI-powered PCB assembly lines , mechanical tooling, and full box-build assembly infrastructure . This enables the production of complex electronics, including:



IoT modules and gateways

Camera modules, dash cameras, and body-worn cameras

5G-enabled surveillance systems and automotive edge AI devices

Infotainment devices, smart TVs, and mobile phones Smart Devices for Agri-tech, Fin-tech, Utilities and Industry 4.0 Applications

Faster Go-To-Market with ODM Marketplace

With 300+ R&D engineers and modular, production-ready platforms (RISE IoT Modules) , Rapidise accelerates custom IoT, AI, and connected solution development. This reduces engineering risk and shortens time-to-market.

"We're transforming how products are built - from concept to mass production," said Ashish Chinthal, Chief Business Officer at Rapidise . "Our self-service platform delivers instant quotes for engineering and manufacturing, enabling on-demand ODM services that are faster, more accessible, and fully transparent."

Strategic Semi- C onductor E cosystem Partnerships Driving AI Innovation

Rapidise collaborates with leading semiconductor and connectivity companies to integrate advanced AI, connectivity, and edge processing into its platforms. These partnerships accelerate innovation at the intelligent edge, enabling customers to launch connected products faster and at scale.

"The collaboration showcases how ecosystem partnerships can accelerate scalable AI innovation. It's a strong example of India-led co-innovation powering intelligent edge solutions globally," said Manmeet Singh, Senior Director & India Business Head of Automotive, Connectivity, Broadband & IoT, Qualcomm India .

Rapidise Snapshot



HQ in India with global presence (US, EU, APAC)

300+ engineers in electronics hardware, embedded software, cloud, AI, and manufacturing

Strategic partnerships with Qualcomm to co-develop AI-ready connected solutions Turnkey delivery: Design → Prototype → Certification → Manufacturing → Support

For more information, visit or contact [email protected]

