Floe Health Launches To Power Intelligence At Every Patient Touchpoint

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Francisco, CA, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Floe Health , a new Healthcare AI company focused on solving the hidden operational gaps in healthcare, today announced the official launch of its platform built to manage high-friction patient workflows across the care journey - from intake and calls to follow-ups and referrals.

Backed by clinical leaders and already live in enterprise settings, Floe is the first product to help health systems act intelligently across patient interactions between visits - reducing leakage, improving throughput, and increasing retention without adding headcount.

Unlike point solutions focused on one task, Floe connects the full chain of patient touchpoints - tracing where patients stall, and triggering the right actions across voice, web, and form-based workflows. It integrates directly with existing EHR and telephony systems and can be deployed in days.

Floe is currently expanding availability and offering a limited number of pilots to health systems, community clinics, and multisite groups across the U.S. and abroad.

To learn more or request a pilot, visit

About Floe Health

Floe Health is the intelligence behind every patient touchpoint. We build enterprise-grade AI that automates high-friction workflows across calls, intake, follow-ups, and referrals - helping clinicians reduce friction, administrators move faster, and operations leaders close the loop. Backed by global clinical leaders, Floe is trusted by forward-thinking health systems to improve access, retention, and coordination without adding tools or staff.

Press inquiries

Floe Health

/

Floe Health

...th





