Floe Health Launches To Power Intelligence At Every Patient Touchpoint
Backed by clinical leaders and already live in enterprise settings, Floe is the first product to help health systems act intelligently across patient interactions between visits - reducing leakage, improving throughput, and increasing retention without adding headcount.
Unlike point solutions focused on one task, Floe connects the full chain of patient touchpoints - tracing where patients stall, and triggering the right actions across voice, web, and form-based workflows. It integrates directly with existing EHR and telephony systems and can be deployed in days.
Floe is currently expanding availability and offering a limited number of pilots to health systems, community clinics, and multisite groups across the U.S. and abroad.
About Floe Health
Floe Health is the intelligence behind every patient touchpoint. We build enterprise-grade AI that automates high-friction workflows across calls, intake, follow-ups, and referrals - helping clinicians reduce friction, administrators move faster, and operations leaders close the loop. Backed by global clinical leaders, Floe is trusted by forward-thinking health systems to improve access, retention, and coordination without adding tools or staff.
