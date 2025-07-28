ASM Announces Completion Of Share Buyback Program

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that its €150 million share buyback program 2025 has been completed.

On February 25, 2025, ASM announced the authorization of a new share buyback program of up to €150 million. The program started on April 30, 2025, and was completed on July 25, 2025. In total, we repurchased 322,533 shares at an average price of €465.07, under the 2025 program.

This share buyback program was executed by a third party. ASM has the intention to reduce its capital by withdrawing the shares repurchased as part of the 2025 share buyback program, save for such number of treasury shares as maybe necessary to fund ongoing share and option programs for employees and board members. The repurchase program is part of ASM's commitment to use excess cash for the benefit of its shareholders.

Weekly update share buyback

In addition, ASM reports the following transactions for July 22 - 25, 2025, which completed the 2025 share buyback program.