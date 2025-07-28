ASM Announces Completion Of Share Buyback Program
|Date
|Repurchased shares
|Average price
|Repurchased value
|July 22, 2025
|3,219
|€ 508.65
|€ 1,637,359
|July 23, 2025
|61,700
|€ 459.41
|€ 28,345,474
|July 24, 2025
|71,352
|€ 449.20
|€ 32,051,654
|July 25, 2025
|52,363
|€ 430.52
|€ 22,543,088
|Total
|188,634
|€ 448.37
|€ 84,577,575
For further details including individual transaction information please visit:
.
About ASM International
ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|Contacts
|Investor and media relations
|Investor relations
|Victor Bareño
|Valentina Fantigrossi
|T: +31 88 100 8500
|T: +31 88 100 8502
|E: ...
|E: ...
