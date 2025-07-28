Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASM Announces Completion Of Share Buyback Program


2025-07-28 12:01:17
Almere, The Netherlands
July 28, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that its €150 million share buyback program 2025 has been completed.

On February 25, 2025, ASM announced the authorization of a new share buyback program of up to €150 million. The program started on April 30, 2025, and was completed on July 25, 2025. In total, we repurchased 322,533 shares at an average price of €465.07, under the 2025 program.

This share buyback program was executed by a third party. ASM has the intention to reduce its capital by withdrawing the shares repurchased as part of the 2025 share buyback program, save for such number of treasury shares as maybe necessary to fund ongoing share and option programs for employees and board members. The repurchase program is part of ASM's commitment to use excess cash for the benefit of its shareholders.

Weekly update share buyback

In addition, ASM reports the following transactions for July 22 - 25, 2025, which completed the 2025 share buyback program.

Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value
July 22, 2025 3,219 € 508.65 € 1,637,359
July 23, 2025 61,700 € 459.41 € 28,345,474
July 24, 2025 71,352 € 449.20 € 32,051,654
July 25, 2025 52,363 € 430.52 € 22,543,088
Total 188,634 € 448.37 € 84,577,575

For further details including individual transaction information please visit:
.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contacts
Investor and media relations Investor relations
Victor Bareño Valentina Fantigrossi
T: +31 88 100 8500 T: +31 88 100 8502
E: ... E: ...

