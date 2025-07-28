Essilorluxottica: Q2/H1 2025 Results - Sound Revenue Growth At 7.3% In Q2 And H1, AI Glasses Speeding Up Further

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sound revenue growth at 7.3% in Q2 and H1

AI glasses speeding up further



Group's revenue growing 7.3% in both Q2 and H1 (constant exchange rates 1 )

North America accelerating in PS, DTC keeping a solid growth pace

EMEA confirming the strong performance of PS and DTC, as the best region for the Group

AI glasses Ray-Ban Meta up more than 200% in sales in H1

AI glasses Oakley Meta on the blocks, successful launch of the 50 th anniversary edition

Nuance Audio already rolled out in 10k doors across North America and Europe

A djusted 2 operating margin stable at 18.3% in H1 (constant exchange rates 1 )

Sound free cash flow 5 generation at Euro 951 million Acquisition of Optegra clinics marking a further step into the new MedTech journey



Paris, France (July 28, 2025 - 6:00 pm) – The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica met on July 28, 2025 to approve the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The Statutory Auditors have performed a limited review of these financial statements.

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica commented:“With a strong first half, including top-line growth and momentum across all regions and businesses, we are keeping pace with our growth targets despite a volatile environment.

We are leading the transformation of glasses as the next computing platform, one where AI, sensory tech and a data-rich healthcare infrastructure will converge to empower humans and unlock our full potential. The success of Ray-Ban Meta, the launch of Oakley Meta Performance AI glasses and the positive response to Nuance Audio are major milestones for us in this new frontier.

As we advance our med-tech journey and prepare to welcome Optegra, we're shaping the most personalized, adaptive patient experience to date. Our offering will span comprehensive eyecare, advanced diagnostics and eye treatment, while paving the way for early detection of broader systemic conditions. We are fortifying our leadership in myopia management with Stellest 2.0. At the same time, as we proudly celebrate Oakley's 50th anniversary, we continue driving innovation at our core, with AI-powered Varilux Physio Extensee technology and Ray-Ban's bold Puffer collection among others wins that have us moving into the second half with confidence.

As always, we remain true to our long-term ambitions and our commitment to shaping a future of meaningful global change, and we are thankful to our over 200,000 passionate and talented colleagues who help bring our vision to life”.

