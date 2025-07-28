Fans nationwide will be able to enjoy the ultimate sweet treat – one that doesn't sacrifice flavor for nutrition

TLDR:



Premier Protein and Milk Bar have teamed up to deliver the ultimate summer collab – introducing the new Protein Menu , designed to fuel your health journey and keep the party going with a FREE "Power Hour" every day in August from 3pm – 4pm!*

Premier Protein has launched a new look & feel, featuring a refreshed logo and redesigned packaging across its entire product portfolio.

In support of Premier Protein's Shakes for Shifts initiative, nurses can now enter for the chance to win a Power Hour delivery for their unit or show their ID at any Milk Bar location to receive an extra 20% discount throughout the month of August. All Premier Protein x Milk Bar assets can be found here .

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Protein understands the power of an afternoon sweet treat – but doesn't believe in sacrificing flavor for nutrition. That's why they're collaborating with the iconic team at Milk Bar to deliver protein-packed menu items this August. That's right, the minds that brought you the viral cereal milk ice cream, birthday cake truffles and compost cookies are now baking with the dependable, yet delicious, Premier Protein to create a decadent Protein Menu all month long.

The Perfect Afternoon Pick-Me-Up

Premier Protein® and Milk Bar® Launch New "Power Hour" Protein Menu

In support of the new Protein Menu, Milk Bar will be hosting a daily Premier Protein Power Hour, right when that afternoon slump hits! During the hours of 3pm – 4pm, fans can get one protein menu item for FREE*, ensuring your midday treat has the power to fuel your journey and keep the party going!

"As a mom, business owner, and eternal dessert lover, I'm always looking for ways to fuel my day without sacrificing deliciousness," said Christina Tosi, founder of Milk Bar. "That's why I'm so excited to team up with Premier Protein on this delightfully unexpected yet truly crave-worthy collaboration, proving you really can have your cake and eat it too."

The Protein-Packed Lineup

"At Premier Protein, we believe that a health and wellness journey shouldn't mean compromising flavor. That's why we've partnered with Milk Bar, whose creativity and impressive flavor innovation we've long admired, to bring to life a delicious menu made with some of the most popular products in our portfolio," said Amy Larek, Senior Director of Marketing, Premier Protein.

The Premier Protein x Milk Bar menu includes a Blueberry Pancake Super Cookie, Mega Milkshake Caramel Cake and Power-Packed Tiramisu Truffle. To sweeten the deal and to offer an added protein-packed punch, each Protein Menu item will be served with a free Premier Protein High Protein Shake in Vanilla, Chocolate, or Café Latte. It's time to mix and match a protein collab item with your favorite shake flavor.

Premier Protein x Milk Bar Protein Menu:



Blueberry Pancake Super Cookie – Made with the Premier Protein Vanilla 100% Whey Protein Powder , the Blueberry Pancake Super Cookie packs 10g of protein in every deliciously chewy cookie. With tangy blueberry and rich maple notes, this cookie is sure to satisfy any sweet craving. In addition to popping up in four Milk Bar locations, the cookies will be available for nationwide shipping at milkbarstore .**

Mega Milkshake Caramel Cake – An in-store exclusive in NYC, LA and DC, the Mega Milkshake Caramel Cake is a soft sponge cake made with Premier Protein Vanilla 100% Whey Protein Powder and topped with a decadent caramel drizzle. For an interactive protein experience, grab a High Protein Shake of your choosing (we recommend the vanilla !) and pour it over the top for an ooey gooey, protein-packed cake experience! Power-Packed Tiramisu Truffle – By popular demand, the team at Milk Bar is thrilled to be bringing the much-requested tiramisu treat to life! With a delicious mascarpone filling within a coffee-flavored truffle base soaked in a Premier Protein Café Latte High Protein Shake , each truffle features a creamy protein-packed core and dark chocolate shell, dusted with Premier Protein Chocolate 100% Whey Protein Powder . This tiny truffle packs a serious punch, delivering on all your tiramisu cravings with a rich coffee flavor and decadent chocolate coating.

The Premier Protein x Milk Bar menu items will be available at the NYC, LA and DC Milk Bar flagship locations in-store and for delivery in those cities on DoorDash, UberEats and GrubHub. For fans who can't make it to the flagship stores, Blueberry Pancake Super Cookie will also be available at the new Chicago Milk Bar store and online at milkbarstore for delivery nationwide.

Even More to Celebrate

Calling all nurses! Building on the launch of Premier Protein's "Shakes for Shifts " initiative, a program aimed at taking care of those who take care of us, nurses can now enter for the chance to win a Premier Protein x Milk Bar delivery to your unit! Because long shifts deserve a sweet treat powered by protein. Lucky winners will be randomly selected throughout the month – registered nurses with an active license only! Or show your ID at any Milk Bar location to receive an extra 20% discount. This promotion will run all month long.!

To learn more or find where to purchase, visit . You can also learn more and find recipe inspiration on Premier Protein's Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and Pinterest pages.

*Full menu only available at participating Milk Bar locations (NYC, LA and DC) and on partner delivery apps (GrubHub, UberEats and DoorDash). Premier Protein collab item is free with purchase during Power Hour (3pm – 4pm).

** Blueberry Pancake Super Cookie available in an extended market – Chicago.

BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a dynamic and fast-growing consumer brands business with the purpose of Changing Lives with Good Energy. Focused on growing the convenient nutrition category, the company's brands include Premier Protein, the #1 ready-to-drink protein and convenient nutrition brand, and Dymatize, the brand behind the #1 hydrolyzed protein powder. A culture-driven, pure-play company, BellRing Brands believes nutrition is at the core of a healthy world and produces products with best-in-class nutritional profiles and exceptional flavors. Its products are distributed in over 90 countries across club, mass, food, eCommerce, specialty, drug and convenience. To learn more visit .

MILK BAR

Milk Bar is a sweet shop that's been turning familiar treats upside down since 2008. Founded by James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi, Milk Bar first opened its doors in NYC's East Village and has developed a loyal fanbase in the fifteen years since. Named one of the most innovative companies in the world by Fast Company in 2022, Milk Bar is currently available across 12 bakery locations in NYC, LA, Washington DC, Las Vegas and Seattle, ships treats nationwide through an eCommerce care package platform and most recently launched a line of grocery products, available nationwide in major retailers such as Whole Foods and Costco. Milk Bar is also available on demand in various cities across the country in partnership with delivery providers such as DoorDash. For more information, visit milkbarstore .

SOURCE BellRing Brands, Inc.

