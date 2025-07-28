RDDT Shareholders Have The Right To Lead The Reddit, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - RDDT
LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Reddit, Inc. ("Reddit" or "the Company") (NYSE: RDDT ) for violations of the federal securities laws.
Shareholders who purchased the Company's securities between October 29, 2024 and May 20, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 18, 2025.
CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market regarding whether Reddit's traffic was negatively impacted by changes to Google's search algorithm and features like AI Overview. The Company's traffic was impact in materially different ways than it had been by prior Google changes. The Company was aware that Google users added "Reddit" to their search hoping to get a answer to their question without actually visiting Reddit. The Company failed to overcome the challenges caused by Google in the short term.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .
WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
DJS Law Group
274 White Plains Road, Suite 1
Eastchester, NY 10709
Phone: 914-206-9742
