Indiana Expands Partnership With Classwallet To Manage Education And Career Scholarship Programs

The new contract will distribute $8.85 million in scholarships to Indiana families through the secure digital wallet platform.

MIAMI, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indiana Treasurer of State Office has awarded ClassWallet a contract to administer the state's now combined Education Scholarship Account (ESA) and Career Scholarship Account (CSA) programs. Following a competitive RFP process, Indiana reaffirmed its partnership with ClassWallet, recognizing the platform's proven ability to deliver secure, efficient and transparent public fund distribution to support Hoosier families and students.

Under the new agreement, ClassWallet will help distribute $8,850,000 annually over the next two years, with the potential to serve up to 3,500 students across the state.

"We appreciate the continued confidence the State of Indiana has placed in us," said Steve Lindeman, CEO of ClassWallet. "Indiana has a strong, forward-thinking team, and we're excited to continue our work together to maximize the impact of these critical dollars for families and students across the state."

Indiana's ESA program, launching its newest cycle on June 1, 2025, provides funds for K-12 students with disabilities and their siblings. Families can use ESA funds for private school tuition, home-based education, therapies, tutoring, and other approved educational expenses.

The CSA program supports Indiana high school students in grades 10-12 as they prepare for future careers. Eligible students can use funds for certification exams, transportation to job sites, and more. Each student can receive up to $5,000 annually, administered through the secure ClassWallet platform.

"At the heart of these programs is our commitment to financial modernization and opportunity," said Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliott. "ClassWallet's technology gives us the tools to ensure Hoosier students not only have access to resources, but that those resources are delivered efficiently, securely, and with strong accountability."

The partnership includes the use of ClassWallet's Direct Pay and Marketplace features, streamlining how families shop and interact with education vendors. Direct Pay enables secure, direct payments to program-approved providers and vendors, while Marketplace allows program participants to use their program funds to shop online with approved stores and vendors.

For more information, visit .

About ClassWallet

ClassWallet is the leading digital wallet for public funds. A pioneer in financial and government technology, ClassWallet's technology is used by public agencies across 37 states to maximize the positive impact of public funding on people's lives. Since 2014, the ClassWallet platform has been used to deliver more than $5 billion in public funds to millions of citizens, and has helped clients achieve the highest standards of program integrity and efficiency. With customer loyalty and satisfaction exceeding some of the world's largest brands, ClassWallet was recognized by J.D. Power in 2024 for providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" for Phone Support. ClassWallet is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and ranks as the 88th fastest-growing software company on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list.

Media Contact:

Jason Hart

Vice President, Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE ClassWallet

