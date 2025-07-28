LYNO Launches Stage 1 Of Presale, Introducing AI-Powered Cross-Chain Arbitrage Protocol

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYNO , a new decentralized protocol integrating AI-powered arbitrage and cross-chain operability, has officially launched the first stage of its presale today. This marks a significant milestone for the project as it introduces an innovative trading infrastructure designed to leverage real-time market analytics across more than 15 major EVM-compatible blockchains.

The protocol aims to democratize arbitrage trading using artificial intelligence and fully automated execution. According to LYNO's development team, the project enables users to access efficient trading routes with minimal latency, frictionless cross-chain asset transfers, and built-in risk mitigation features. LYNO leverages partnerships with LayerZero, Axelar, and Wormhole for seamless cross-chain communication.

Presale Details: Stage 1 Now Live

The LYNO presale is structured into seven phases, with the Early Bird Community Round currently active. During this initial phase, 11,428,571 tokens (2.29% of total supply) are available at a price of $0.035 per $LNO , offering a 40% discount. The fundraising goal for Stage 1 is $400,000.

A total of 16,000,000 tokens, including bonuses, will be distributed in this phase. The next stage will raise the price to $0.045, decreasing the discount to 30%. This tiered structure is designed to reward early participants and support community engagement.

Introducing the LYNO Protocol

LYNO's modular architecture includes four key layers: data aggregation, decision-making via machine learning, automated execution, and transparent reporting. The system is designed to locate profitable trading opportunities autonomously, reducing human intervention and improving trade efficiency.

The $LYNO token serves multiple functions within the ecosystem, including access to AI arbitrage agents, protocol profit sharing, staking, governance voting, and liquidity mining. The token is built on Ethereum (ERC-20) and has a fixed total supply of 500 million tokens.

Security and Accessibility









LYNO's smart contracts have undergone security audits by Cyberscope and incorporate safety features such as circuit breakers, slippage protection, value limits, and zero-knowledge proofs. The presale is accessible via Ethereum-compatible wallets (such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet) using ETH or USDT.

About LYNO

LYNO is a decentralized trading protocol built to bring scalable and secure arbitrage tools to DeFi users through AI-driven analytics and interoperable blockchain infrastructure. The project is designed with a community-first approach, including direct fee sharing, staking rewards, and governance mechanisms.

For full details, users are encouraged to visit the official LYNO website and follow project announcements through verified channels.

