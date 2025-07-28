GOGL - Update On Merger With CMB.TECH And Change Of VPS Registrar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hamilton, Bermuda, 28 July, 2025 – Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL & Euronext Oslo Børs: GOGL) ("") and CMB.TECH NV (NYSE: CMBT & Euronext Brussels: CMBT) ("") on 28 May 2025, where a merger between Golden Ocean and was announced (the "").

Assuming timely fulfillment of the relevant closing conditions, the parties aim to complete the Merger as soon as possible after the Golden Ocean Special General Meeting scheduled for 19 August 2025, currently expected on or around 20 August 2025, which will also be the first day of trading for the newly issued Merger consideration shares on NYSE, Euronext Brussels and, tentatively, the first day of trading of on Euronext Oslo Børs.

It is envisaged that Golden Ocean shareholders owning Golden Ocean common shares that trade on Nasdaq shall receive their portion of the new ordinary shares that trade on NYSE, and Golden Ocean shareholders owning Golden Ocean common shares that trade on Euronext Oslo Børs shall receive their portion of the new ordinary shares that are expected to trade on Euronext Oslo Børs.

In order to facilitate for the closing of the Merger, Golden Ocean has decided to change its registrar in Euronext Securities Oslo (" VPS ") from Nordea Trading & Custody Services, a part of Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge (" Nordea "), to DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA (" DNB ").

As part of this transition, the full holding of Golden Ocean shares currently registered with Nordea in Euroclear will be transferred to DNB via Clearstream.

In connection with the change of VPS registrar as well as to facilitate timely delivery and settlement of the Merger consideration shares to Golden Ocean shareholders with their shares trading on Euronext Oslo Børs, through the VPS, there will be a conversion stop in the VPS system. During this period, Golden Ocean shareholders will not be able to convert or transfer their Golden Ocean shares between Euronext Oslo Børs (VPS) and Nasdaq (DTC). Nordea is expected to halt conversion services approximately two (2) business days prior to the transfer to DNB and until the Merger has been completed, while DNB aims to resume conversion services for the shares approximately two (2) business days after the shares have begun trading on Euronext Oslo Børs. As a result, the conversion stop for the Golden Ocean shares is expected to occur on or about 4 August until the closing date of the Merger expected to be on or about 20 August 2025, and continuing for the shares for approximately two (2) business days thereafter, depending on the timing of the registrar change and fulfilment of the relevant Merger closing conditions.

