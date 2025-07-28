All Persons Who Are Or Were Incarcerated In The Custody Of The Suffolk County Sheriff's Department AND Housed In The Suffolk County Correctional Facilities Between April 5, 2009 To May 27, 2025 May Be Entitled To Money From A Proposed Settlement

PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding a proposed settlement in a class action lawsuit known as Butler v. Suffolk County, Case No. 11-cv-02602 (AYS) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. This Summary Notice is being published pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York to provide notice of the Settlement.

WHO IS INCLUDED IN THE SETTLEMENT?

Absent any further action by you, you will be included in this Settlement (a "Settlement Class Member") (if it is approved by the Court) if you are or were incarcerated in the custody of the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department, housed in the Suffolk County Correctional Facilities ("SCCF") and were released from SCCF on or after April 5, 2009 to May 27, 2025. You are not included if you were or have been housed exclusively in the facility that opened in Yaphank in 2013.

WHAT IS THIS LAWSUIT ABOUT?

Plaintiffs filed this lawsuit on behalf of themselves and later amended it to include a class of individuals who were subjected to allegedly unconstitutional conditions within the SCCF, jails located in Riverhead and Yaphank.

WHAT DOES THE SETTLEMENT PROVIDE?

The Settlement provides for a payment of $18,000,000 (eighteen million dollars) by the County (funds that established the "Settlement Fund"), with the vast majority being reserved for distribution to the class. Suffolk County has also agreed to implement changes to its practices and procedures as part of the terms of the settlement, which will be supervised by an independent expert and the Court.

From the Settlement Fund, Class Counsel will request $175,000 (one hundred seventy-five thousand) in class administration costs, in addition to service awards to the lead plaintiffs and certain class members who participated in preparing the lawsuit for trial (the "Service Award(s)") and up to $400,000 (four hundred thousand) in expenses paid by Class Counsel in prosecuting this Action, absent further orders of the Court.

HOW DO I RECEIVE MONEY FROM THE SETTLEMENT FUND?

If you would like to receive money from the Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form by U.S. Mail or through by December 3, 2025 to the Class Administrator.

WHAT IF I DO NOT WISH TO BE A PART OF THE SETTLEMENT?

The Court will exclude from the Class any class member who requests exclusion. If you wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must send a letter by First Class Mail requesting exclusion by September 9, 2025 to the Class Administrator. Further instructions for all the above are available at . If you remain in the Class, you will be bound by a Release of Claims.

WHAT HAPPENS IF I DO NOT SUBMIT A CLAIM OR REQUEST EXCLUSION FROM THE SETTLEMENT?

If the Court approves the Settlement and you do not submit a Claims Form or an exclusion request, you will receive no money, and you will be unable to bring the claims raised in the lawsuit against Suffolk County.

WILL THE COURT HOLD A HEARING BEFORE APPROVING THE SETTLEMENT?

The Court will hold a Fairness Hearing on November 3, 2025, at 11AM ET to consider whether the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate. The Court will also consider whether to approve any requests for service awards and expense awards to Class Counsel. If there are any objections, the Court will consider them at this time. Although you do not need to participate, you are welcome to participate at the Fairness Hearing. You may also hire your own lawyer to participate, but you are not required to do so.

GET MORE INFORMATION.

More details are in the Settlement, which is available for your review at . You can also find answers to common questions about the Settlement, Claim Form, and other information to help you determine whether you are a Settlement Class Member and whether you are eligible for a payment from the Settlement. If you cannot access the Claim Form online, request one via mail to Claims Administrator – 83221 c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, PO Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391.

Questions? Call (833) 420-3826 toll-free or visit . A federal court has authorized this notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer. Please do not contact the court about this notice.

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration

