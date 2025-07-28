Sayari Acquires Mirato, Combining Unrivaled Global Commerce And Trade Data With AI Workflow Automation

This strategic acquisition further advances Sayari to the forefront of integrated risk intelligence, empowering customers with unrivaled commerce data, multi-tier risk intelligence, and workflow automation AI.

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayari, the leading provider of risk intelligence and visibility into complex commercial networks, today announced its acquisition of Mirato, a pioneer in AI-based third-party risk management (TPRM). Mirato's innovative workflow automation AI, which has achieved the industry-leading benchmark of more than 90% accuracy with no hallucinations and 100% consistency, automates TPRM risk assessments using companies' individual control frameworks. This strategic acquisition unites Sayari's robust global commerce graph with Mirato's leading AI-based TPRM technology, laying the foundation for a comprehensive, integrated risk management solution that will revolutionize the quality, efficiency, speed, and scale at which organizations can identify and manage third-party risk.

"The future of risk management demands a holistic, interconnected view of every entity within an organization's ecosystem and how those entities operate alone and as part of broader networks," said Farley Mesko, CEO of Sayari. "We believe these entities are the atomic units of risk, and with Mirato, we are not just expanding our capabilities; we are building toward setting a new standard for integrated risk intelligence and creating a true system of action for our customers. Our combined strength lies in the breadth and depth of our data, which spans more than 8.6 billion records and more than 250 jurisdictions. When combined with agentic AI, this data allows our customers to gain unprecedented clarity and control over their third-party and supply chain risks. This acquisition reinforces our belief that the most critical decisions are made when deep analysis becomes the foundation for strategic foresight, enabling our customers to act with confidence."

Mirato's expertise in leveraging AI to streamline risk assessments, including critical capabilities such as questionnaire and control validation, aligns seamlessly with Sayari's vision of agentic AI solutions. The addition of Mirato's technology to Sayari's solution will empower risk professionals with augmented intelligence, where autonomous systems proactively identify anomalies and execute pre-approved responses, while human experts maintain oversight, validate insights, and intervene in ambiguous scenarios. This approach ensures that AI augments, rather than replaces, the critical judgment of analysts, fostering adaptive learning and refining risk models based on real-world outcomes.

Aki Eldar, CEO at Mirato, added, "Joining forces with Sayari is the natural evolution for Mirato. Our shared values, vision and commitment to solving complex risk challenges with cutting-edge technology will enable us to deliver even greater value to our customers. The combination of Sayari's comprehensive entity data and graph technology with our AI solutions will empower organizations to move beyond fragmented data, improve efficiency and embrace a future where the ability to better understand risk is a source of competitive advantage."

Sayari's integrated platform, enhanced by Mirato's technology, will deliver process automation to quickly and accurately harness its global risk intelligence. In leveraging Mirato's rich AI capabilities, customers will no longer face traditionally siloed TPRM and supply chain risk management (SCRM) solutions, but rather treat vendors, suppliers, and assets as part of a single risk network, consolidating TPRM and SCRM. Sayari is positioned as the system of action that sits alongside existing systems of record, rather than replacing them, offering a control plane for advanced risk management.

About Sayari

Sayari specializes in risk transparency and analytical intelligence for complex global networks. The company's platform combines advanced data science with domain expertise to deliver deep risk insights that enhance decision-making for government and enterprise customers. Sayari is trusted by global regulators, law enforcement, national security agencies, and over 100 of the world's largest public and private companies, with solutions used by thousands of frontline analysts in over 35 countries. Sayari focuses on the analytical challenges that traditional supply chain visibility tools don't address, providing specialized intelligence for sanctions compliance, due diligence, and risk assessment. For more information, visit [sayari ].

About Mirato

Mirato is a leading provider of AI-driven third-party risk management, enabling organizations to efficiently assess and monitor risks across their vendor ecosystems. Mirato's innovative platform leverages artificial intelligence to automate and streamline complex risk workflows, such as pre-answering due diligence questionnaires for third-parties, providing actionable insights and enhancing operational efficiency for its customers. For more information, visit [mirato ].

SOURCE Sayari Labs, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED