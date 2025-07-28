E Ink Earns Double“A List” On The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) For The First Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ranks Among Top 2% of Companies Globally and Recognized as a Sustainability Leader in the Supply Chain

BILLERICA, Mass., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink , the global leader in ePaper technology, announced today that it has been awarded top scores in the 2024 CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) assessments for the first time, being included in the prestigious“A List” for both Climate Change and Water Security. Additionally, E Ink was named a Supplier Engagement Leader, the highest level of recognition in the Supplier Engagement Rating. These achievements place E Ink among the top 2% of companies globally to receive CDP's highest ratings.

“We firmly believe that sustainability is not only a responsibility, but also a key strategy for long-term competitiveness and stable profitability,” said Johnson Lee, Chairman of E Ink.“This CDP recognition affirms our long-standing efforts and commitment to sustainability. ESG has become deeply integrated into our core operations, supported by a board-level Sustainability Committee. At E Ink, we treat sustainability and profitability as equally important goals. We will continue to drive low-carbon product innovation, collaborate with our supply chain partners, and pursue a future that delivers greater value for both the environment and the market.”

More than 22,700 companies participated in CDP's 2024 assessments, but only about 2% earned an“A” rating in any category. E Ink advanced from A- and B ratings in previous years to an A in both Climate Change and Water Security, and maintained its status as a Supplier Engagement Leader. These results highlight E Ink's excellence in implementing sustainable strategies, managing carbon risks, and enhancing supply chain collaboration.

In the 2024 Climate Change evaluation, E Ink received 13“A” scores out of 16 categories, covering key areas such as governance, environmental policies, risk and opportunity disclosures, GHG emissions, decarbonization strategies, and product innovation. For Water Security, the company received 7“A” scores across 11 categories, including governance, environmental policy, and risk disclosures.

E Ink has actively adopted international frameworks such as the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) and TNFD (Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures) to analyze dependencies, impacts, risks, and opportunities along its value chain. The company also supports the SBTi (Science-Based Targets initiative) and RE100, committing to limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

As of the end of 2024, E Ink's global renewable energy usage rate reached RE58, reducing 29,309 metric tons of CO2e emissions. Compared to 2021, the company has cut GHG emissions by 42% and reduced water intensity by 33%, demonstrating tangible carbon reduction outcomes.

To advance low-carbon transformation across the entire product lifecycle, E Ink has completed product carbon footprint assessments for two products based on the ISO 14067 standard. The company continues to invest in the development and manufacturing optimization of low-power, low-carbon ePaper technology. E Ink also participates in the environmental report compilation of the Worldwide Display Industry Cooperation Committee (WDICC), promoting sustainability consensus and technical exchange within the industry.

On the supply chain front, E Ink achieved“Advanced” certification under ISO 20400 for sustainable procurement by SGS. It has also established a comprehensive supply chain management system that includes ESG surveys, risk assessments, and regular supplier summits, encouraging suppliers to set carbon reduction targets and move toward a net-zero future.

As an inherently green and low-energy display technology, ePaper plays a vital role in E Ink's sustainability vision. The company has established a unique“P.ESG” framework that positions its core product technologies as solutions to environmental challenges. Looking forward, E Ink will continue to innovate for sustainability, working hand in hand with global supply chain partners to contribute to a smarter, net-zero carbon world.

E Ink Holdings Inc. based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink's electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink has been recognized for their efforts by receiving validation from Science-Based Targets (SBTi) and is listed in both the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Indexes. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

